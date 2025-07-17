header image

1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
| Thursday, Jul 17, 2025

Marsha-McLeanThere is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.

Every third Thursday of the month through September, from 7 to 10 p.m., our community gathers on Main Street, the heart of Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District, to enjoy the wildly popular SENSES Block Party. This immersive, themed event series is full of live music, dancing, activities, food trucks and an on-street bar. Already in full swing for the year, SENSES has brought fun times with its first four Block Parties. I would like to share what’s next and unveil the remaining themes. If you are a fan of alternate universes, dream of faraway lands or want to explore Bavarian festivities, there is still much fun ahead.

Come out this evening, July 17, and unite with fellow fans for an epic night of fantasy fun as Main Street transforms into a paradise for pop culture lovers during Fandomania, a SENSES Block Party that celebrates everything from superheroes and wizards to video games and sci-fi universes. Whether you’re wearing a cape, carrying a wand or sporting your fandom tee, this night is all about embracing what you love. Guests can pose for photos at the custom comic book cover station, where they’ll be transformed into the stars of their own heroic story. Meanwhile, witches and wizards will craft magical creations at the Harry Potter-themed wand-making station. A Spider-Man Velcro wall offers attendees the chance to suit up and stick to the surface just like the web-slinger himself, while the Star Wars-inspired Stormtrooper activity lets you test your aim against the Empire. For those who feel worthy, the Thor hammer strike challenge will put your strength to the test. Throughout the evening, you’ll also have the opportunity to have caricature artists draw you as your favorite cartoon character.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, feel the rhythm and island breeze as the tropics take over Main Street with Caribbean Nights. This immersive celebration of island culture, music and movement will greet you as soon as you arrive with the upbeat rhythm of a live steel drum band, setting the tone for a night filled with warmth and island vibes. Attendees can challenge themselves on the mechanical surfboard ride, testing their balance and surfing skills while friends and family cheer them on. A high-energy limbo contest will encourage Block Party-goers to show off their flexibility and even win a prize. Add in tropical-themed food trucks, island drinks and colorful décor and you’ve got a full-on beach party right in the middle of Old Town Newhall.

To close out the SENSES Block Party event series for 2025, come and celebrate Bavarian traditions with festive games and good cheer on Thursday, Sept. 18 for Oktoberfest. Main Street will be decorated with blue and white banners, along with the sounds of traditional oompah music that will blend with the laughter of friends competing in classic Oktoberfest games. Attendees can show off their endurance during the stein-holding competition, where they can attempt to keep a full stein raised for as long as possible. Those looking for a quirky challenge can take part in the barrel-rolling race, which never fails to draw a crowd of enthusiastic onlookers. Traditional carnival games will also line Main Street, offering old-fashioned, fun and friendly competition. With hearty food options, lively tunes and the spirit of camaraderie filling the air, Oktoberfest is the perfect way to wrap up the season of celebrations.

SENSES Block Parties are an incredible way for families, friends and neighbors to gather, play and experience the magic of Old Town Newhall in creative and unique ways. Whether you’re exploring with your family, meeting friends for a night out or discovering Main Street for the first time, SENSES Block Party invites everyone to be a part of the experience. There’s still plenty of time to join in on the fun. With these exciting themes ahead, you won’t want to miss a single one. So, mark your calendars, bring your sense of adventure and come make Main Street the place to be on a Thursday evening in Santa Clarita.

To learn more about the SENSES Block Party event series, visit SantaClarita.gov/SENSES.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced that California's "No Touch" Phone Law is officially in effect.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
July 22: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
July 22: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
July 19-20: ‘The Addams Family young@part’ On Stage at the CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer STARS program will be performing the hit Broadway comedy, "The Addams Family young@part" July 19-20.
July 19-20: ‘The Addams Family young@part’ On Stage at the CTG
CASPER Health Study Points to Health Impacts from Chiquita Canyon
A press release issued on Tuesday, July 15 from California Communities Against Toxics, on the results of a Community Assessment for Public Emergency Response (CASPER) survey of households within four miles of the Chiquita Canyon landfill indicates widespread public health impacts from emissions from the landfill.
CASPER Health Study Points to Health Impacts from Chiquita Canyon
Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to share that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.
Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier
SCV Chamber Members Honored in the Valley 200
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that several of its member businesses and community leaders have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Inside the Valley 200.
SCV Chamber Members Honored in the Valley 200
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur. 
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes
 Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita.
July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes
Whitesides Secures Legislative Wins for CA-27
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) secured several key wins for California’s 27th District in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, bringing critical federal funding home that will help lower the cost of housing, create local jobs, support education and workforce development programs, and improve wildfire response capabilities.
Whitesides Secures Legislative Wins for CA-27
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," will be held on Thursday, July 17. members of Indivisible CA27 and local faith leaders have come together to organize a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," on Thursday, July 17.
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Theatre Extempore has announced its inaugural full-length production, "Stupid F***ing Bird," running from July 25 through Aug. 10 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall as part of the 2025 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
