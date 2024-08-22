Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature

|
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
|
|
One of my favorite parts about living in Santa Clarita is the abundance of recreational opportunities available for residents of all ages.
|
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. - noon and held in person at College of the Canyon's Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.
|
Former Canyon Country resident Robert Walter Weatherwax, a professional dog trainer for film and TV productions including "Lassie" died Thursday, Aug. 15 at a Veterans Affairs facility in Scranton, Pa,.
|
Titania K9 Fund invites all to WANTED “Wild West Gala”, an afternoon party for all ages to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|
One need not venture to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pocock Brewing will host Pococktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.
|
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, parking at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint, will be reduced for solar panel installation. The project will take approximately six weeks to complete.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.
|
|
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
|
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
|
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years.
|
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
With home values up around 3.3% in the past year and mortgage rates remaining high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Real Estate Markets in 2024.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
|
The hit Off-Broadway play 'The Underpants” is making its way to The MAIN for a night of crazy laughs and comedy. b
|
Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet that has thrilled music lovers around the globe with their fun, imaginative and fearless music, are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night performance.
|
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
|
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
|
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
|
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
