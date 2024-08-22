Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature

One of my favorite parts about living in Santa Clarita is the abundance of recreational opportunities available for residents of all ages.

From pickleball and hiking, to biking and disc golf, there are opportunities for everyone to stay active and healthy. As a mom who raised three children here in Santa Clarita, I’ve always enjoyed cheering them on at their sporting events, in our parks or at our state-of-the-art facilities. Now that they have children of their own, I love that my grandchildren have the opportunity to enjoy the recreational opportunities and green spaces in and around our city.

For those who love to be active on two-wheels, be sure to join us Friday, Aug. 23, for the final Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. Starting at 6 p.m., residents are invited to spend the evening at the Bike Park for a fun, free, family-friendly event.

Attendees will enjoy the track while listening to music, playing games, eating snacks and receiving some amazing give-away items! Whether you are just learning how to ride or testing your skills on the nearly 3,000 feet of track, you won’t want to miss this great summer event! If you don’t have a bike, don’t worry! Staff will be onsite checking out bikes for residents to use for the night.

The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is located at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. To learn more about Sunset Sessions, visit SantaClarita.gov/OutdoorRecreation.

If you’re a hiking enthusiast, get ready because the next Hiking Challenge is almost upon us! Starting Sept. 14, community members are invited to take on a daunting quest to complete a marathon of hiking by Dec. 31! This year’s hiking challenge will take place in the Newhall Pass Open Space, where residents can complete 26.2 miles of trails and submit photos of their adventures.

To kick off the challenge, residents are invited to join us for the free Community Hike Sept, 14 at 6 p.m., at the McHaddad Trail.

Participants will enjoy a beautiful hike amongst the oak trees and native species and then shake it with a Zumba class at the top of the hill. With 360-degree views of the valley, this will be a beautiful sunset hike perfect for anyone who wants to spend a warm evening in our open spaces. The McHaddad Trail is located on Edison Road, Newhall, CA 91321, off of the Old Road, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and the 14 Freeway.

To learn more about the Hiking Challenge, or to register as a participant, please visit SantaClarita.gov/OutdoorRecreation and follow the city of Santa Clarita and Hike Santa Clarita social media pages for updates on all things hiking.

And don’t forget, the city also offers a beautiful disc golf course at Central Park. Open to the public and free of charge, this location offers two, 9-hole courses with multiple baskets along the route. With a variety of challenging terrain and elevated disk platforms, this course is a must for residents who are just learning to play, or for those who want to practice or challenge a friend.

Throughout the year, the city holds seasonal tournaments, so be sure to visit the Adult Sports Office at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to learn more. There, you can also check-out discs at no charge to use on the course.

With countless opportunities to spend time out in the fresh air with family and friends, I encourage all of our residents to browse our Seasons magazine or explore our city website at SantaClarita.gov, to find an activity that will keep you active and happy. Whether you are looking to find new friends to hike with or would like to try a new activity, our city offers programs that will keep you involved all year long.

To learn more about the Outdoor Recreation opportunities above, and more, please visit SantaClarita.gov/OutdoorRecreation.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...