October 24
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
| Friday, Oct 24, 2025

Marsha-McLeanOne of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.

That’s why I am so proud of our Parenting for Prevention program, a powerful initiative designed to help parents and caregivers guide the next generation toward healthy and informed lives.

Launched in 2024, Parenting for Prevention has already touched the lives of families across Santa Clarita, offering valuable tools to navigate some of the most pressing issues facing youth today. From substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness to online safety and peer pressure, the program provides families with practical strategies and connects them with local professionals who bring valuable experience and insight from our own community.

This year, the Parenting for Prevention Program is back with an even stronger commitment to providing bilingual, accessible resources for every family in our community. The program’s multi-faceted approach ensures parents and caregivers can engage in the way that works best for them, whether through on-the-go podcasts, in-person meetings or short, informative videos on social media.

The bilingual podcast series is one of the cornerstones of the campaign. Available in both English and Spanish, the episodes feature a variety of community voices, from local deputies to mental health specialists and educators, sharing insights on timely topics impacting youth. Parents can hear practical advice on fostering open conversations at home, helping kids manage peer pressure, identifying warning signs of substance use and strengthening family communication.

For those who prefer face-to-face interaction, the program also offers in-person parent meetings in both Newhall and Canyon Country. One session is held in English, while the other is entirely in Spanish, ensuring families can participate in the language they feel most comfortable speaking.

These gatherings mirror the podcast format but go a step further by including a resource fair where parents can connect with local organizations specializing in youth wellness, mental health services and substance abuse prevention programs. Each meeting is designed to be welcoming and interactive, giving parents and caregivers the chance to ask questions, discuss real-life scenarios and leave with actionable tools they can immediately use at home.

In addition to podcasts and meetings, the Thoughtful Third Thursdays video series delivers quick, monthly tips on social media platforms. These short, engaging videos feature local professionals who share practical strategies for raising confident, resilient children. Topics include teaching youth how to say “no” to peer pressure, promoting positive mental health practices and creating strong, supportive family relationships.

As your Councilwoman, I am deeply inspired by the dedication of everyone involved in this program, from our city staff and local deputies to the mental health professionals and educators who volunteer their time and expertise. Their goal is simple yet powerful: to give parents and caregivers the knowledge and resources they need to help children thrive.

I encourage all families to take advantage of the Parenting for Prevention Program. Whether you tune in to a podcast episode, attend an in-person meeting or follow along with the T3 video series, you will find information and tools that can make a meaningful difference in your family’s life.

To access program materials, including podcasts, videos and resource links, please visit DFY.SantaClarita.gov/Parents.

Podcast episodes are available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify at @CityofSantaClarita, with additional content posted on social media platforms at @DFYinSCV and, in Spanish, at @CiudadDeSantaClarita.

Together, we can continue building a healthier and stronger community.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

