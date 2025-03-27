Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You

Our family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.

Whether I’m out for a walk or just driving through town, one thing is always clear, our community is growing and our roads are busier than ever, which is why we need to talk about something serious: distracted driving and our “Heads Up Program”.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and should serve as a reminder of the importance of staying focused behind the wheel. Distracted driving is not just a minor inconvenience, it is a serious safety hazard. In 2024 alone, 73 percent of drivers were found at fault in collisions involving pedestrians in Santa Clarita, highlighting the need for greater awareness and responsibility on the road. Additionally, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station issued more than 2,200 citations for cell phone use while driving, underscoring the widespread issue of distracted driving in our community.

Statewide, the concern is just as significant. A California Office of Traffic Safety survey found that 74 percent of Californians identified distracted driving, particularly cell phone use, as their biggest traffic safety concern. The most common distractions include texting, eating, adjusting the radio or GPS and even talking to passengers. While these actions may seem harmless in the moment, they can have devastating consequences.

To ensure our roads remain safe for everyone, drivers must take responsibility by eliminating distractions. Phones should be put away while driving, and if navigation is needed, it should be set up before leaving. Adjusting mirrors, music and other in-car settings should be done before getting on the road. In high-traffic areas, such as school zones and intersections, drivers must remain vigilant, watching for pedestrians and cyclists who share the road.

For pedestrians and cyclists, the risks are just as real. Our city has fantastic pedestrian-friendly options, but safety is a shared responsibility. Pedestrians should always try to make eye contact with drivers before using crosswalks or passing through driveways and stay especially alert near busy intersections. Cyclists, including those on e-bikes, need to follow traffic laws, signal turns and ride carefully to avoid dangerous situations.

Santa Clarita is a wonderful place to live, and part of maintaining that quality of life is ensuring our streets and trails are safe for all residents. With such a high percentage of pedestrian-involved crashes being the result of driver inattention, it is up to each of us to make a change. A momentary distraction is never worth the risk. By staying alert, putting the phone down and making a conscious effort to be a responsible driver, we can all do our part in reducing preventable accidents and keeping Santa Clarita a safe community to live, work and play. For more safety tips and resources for being a Heads Up! Driver, bicycle rider and pedestrian, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov

