March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
| Thursday, Mar 27, 2025

Marsha-McLeanOur family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.

Whether I’m out for a walk or just driving through town, one thing is always clear, our community is growing and our roads are busier than ever, which is why we need to talk about something serious: distracted driving and our “Heads Up Program”.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and should serve as a reminder of the importance of staying focused behind the wheel. Distracted driving is not just a minor inconvenience, it is a serious safety hazard. In 2024 alone, 73 percent of drivers were found at fault in collisions involving pedestrians in Santa Clarita, highlighting the need for greater awareness and responsibility on the road. Additionally, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station issued more than 2,200 citations for cell phone use while driving, underscoring the widespread issue of distracted driving in our community.

Statewide, the concern is just as significant. A California Office of Traffic Safety survey found that 74 percent of Californians identified distracted driving, particularly cell phone use, as their biggest traffic safety concern. The most common distractions include texting, eating, adjusting the radio or GPS and even talking to passengers. While these actions may seem harmless in the moment, they can have devastating consequences.

To ensure our roads remain safe for everyone, drivers must take responsibility by eliminating distractions. Phones should be put away while driving, and if navigation is needed, it should be set up before leaving. Adjusting mirrors, music and other in-car settings should be done before getting on the road. In high-traffic areas, such as school zones and intersections, drivers must remain vigilant, watching for pedestrians and cyclists who share the road.

For pedestrians and cyclists, the risks are just as real. Our city has fantastic pedestrian-friendly options, but safety is a shared responsibility. Pedestrians should always try to make eye contact with drivers before using crosswalks or passing through driveways and stay especially alert near busy intersections. Cyclists, including those on e-bikes, need to follow traffic laws, signal turns and ride carefully to avoid dangerous situations.

Santa Clarita is a wonderful place to live, and part of maintaining that quality of life is ensuring our streets and trails are safe for all residents. With such a high percentage of pedestrian-involved crashes being the result of driver inattention, it is up to each of us to make a change. A momentary distraction is never worth the risk. By staying alert, putting the phone down and making a conscious effort to be a responsible driver, we can all do our part in reducing preventable accidents and keeping Santa Clarita a safe community to live, work and play. For more safety tips and resources for being a Heads Up! Driver, bicycle rider and pedestrian, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov
Barger Supports FEMA Assistance for Commercial Debris Removal

Barger Supports FEMA Assistance for Commercial Debris Removal
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger strongly supports Public Works’ recent request to FEMA for the inclusion of debris removal from commercial, residential, and non-residential properties impacted by the Eaton, Hurst, Palisades, and Sunset Fires. Barger issued the following statement today:
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Step Back in Time to the Wild West at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Ken Striplin | Step Back in Time to the Wild West at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Spring is fast approaching and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall

Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall

Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis

Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.
READ MORE...
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including Santa Clarita.
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic
College of the Canyons baseball continued its hot hitting while picking up a pair of victories at the annual three-day Spring Classic Tournament hosted by Allan Hancock College March 19-21.
Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic
TMU Men’s Golf Battles in The Battle
Heavy winds, desert heat and difficult pin placements battered The Master's University men's golf team, which traveled to Bullhead City, Ariz. to compete in The Battle at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club March 24-25.
TMU Men’s Golf Battles in The Battle
April 18: Kevin Nealon to Perform at PAC
Kevin Nealson, Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 18 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on the main stage.
April 18: Kevin Nealon to Perform at PAC
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Use of Defective DNA Kits
On Monday, March 24, 2025, a supervisor over the Scientific Services Bureau became aware of a notice from a DNA testing kit manufacturer indicating that a specific lot of kits were prone to intermittently poor performance with potential to cause incomplete results or profiles.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Use of Defective DNA Kits
April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 1 starting at 6 p.m.
April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
April 25: City to Dedicate Street to City Founder Louis E. Brathwaite
The city of Santa Clarita will recognize a trailblazer and one of the city founders, Louis E. Brathwaite, with a street dedication in his honor
April 25: City to Dedicate Street to City Founder Louis E. Brathwaite
April 6: Action Drug Rehab Launches Monthly Narcan Giveaway in Santa Clarita
In a continued effort to combat the opioid crisis and save lives, Action Drug Rehab is launching a monthly Narcan giveaway, starting Sunday, April 6th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m located at 22722 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA. 
April 6: Action Drug Rehab Launches Monthly Narcan Giveaway in Santa Clarita
Barger Supports FEMA Assistance for Commercial Debris Removal
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger strongly supports Public Works’ recent request to FEMA for the inclusion of debris removal from commercial, residential, and non-residential properties impacted by the Eaton, Hurst, Palisades, and Sunset Fires. Barger issued the following statement today:
Barger Supports FEMA Assistance for Commercial Debris Removal
Schiavo Leads Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee Hearing on Federal Cuts
The Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Chaired by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, held an informational hearing today, where multiple experts - including the Adjutant General of the California Military Department and the Deputy Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs - spoke with grave concern about the impact federal cuts have already had for veterans in California.
Schiavo Leads Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee Hearing on Federal Cuts
CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together
When two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6) devastated southern and central Turkey in February 2023, they did more than destroy towns and villages — they brought communities together in unexpected solidarity. 
CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together
April 24: SCV Education Foundation to Host 41st Annual Teacher Tribute
The 41st Annual Teacher Tribute, "Academy of the Stars," will be held on Thursday, April 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
April 24: SCV Education Foundation to Host 41st Annual Teacher Tribute
April 5: Society Improv April Fool’s Show at The MAIN
If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line is it Anyway,” you’ll know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy live on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 5, 8-10 p.m.
April 5: Society Improv April Fool’s Show at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Ten SCV Schools Earn 2025 California Distinguished Schools Honors
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that 336 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2025 California Distinguished Schools Program. Ten schools in the Santa Clarita Valley were chosen for the honor.
Ten SCV Schools Earn 2025 California Distinguished Schools Honors
