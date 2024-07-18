header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 18
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
| Thursday, Jul 18, 2024

Marsha-McLeanSummer Camps at Your Local Community Centers

“Summer camp is a great opportunity for children to be independent and self-reliant, but also to have a great time and create wonderful memories.” – Michael Eisner

Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs: the ongoing Summer Camps held at both the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351) and Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St, Newhall, CA 91321).

I’m proud of being part of a city that continually develops numerous programs to keep our youth busy and active in our community. Every year during the summer break, we welcome children ages 4 ½ to 17 to explore their artistic side, play outdoors, connect with nature and enjoy the various special presentations at our Summer Camps. Beginning the second week of June, both Community Centers launched their eight-week Summer Camps, offering safe spaces for kids to learn and play while parents are at work.

Our staff organizes a unique experience for participants with different activities aimed at stimulating their imaginations and paving the way to a plethora of potential future career paths. Participants will enjoy weekly art projects themed “All Around the World,” inviting students to explore global cultures through art, morning sports coaching clinics, challenging jumping sessions on an inflatable obstacle course, dance parties and even visits from a traveling aquarium! Additionally, our popular indoor waterplay activities at both Centers, including water inflatables and water balloons will help keep our summer campers cool. Our city prioritizes creating a learning environment filled with engaging activities ensuring our youth can thrive and continue their growth.

Our tailored Teen Experience Summer Program is specifically designed for teens with exclusive local excursions and field trips. At the Canyon Country Community Center, the “Survivor” themed Teen Summer Program runs from noon until 6 p.m., over eight weeks, completely free of charge. Simultaneously, at the Newhall Community Center, the “Summer Teen Experience” program runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants at both Centers will enjoy five low-cost field trips aimed at fostering leadership skills, teamwork and collaboration. The field trips include exciting destinations such as Knott’s Berry Farm, DryTown Water Park, Surfer’s Knoll Beach and more!

We provide parents and caregivers with a range of Camp schedule options to accommodate flexibility. At the Newhall Community Center, early drop-off is available for youth ages 5 to12 starting at 8 a.m., with the full program running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Canyon Country Community Center offers the “Summer Buddies Program,” an engaging introduction to Summer Camp tailored for children ages 4 ½ to 5, held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additionally, the “Summer Adventures” program caters to ages 5 to12, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. These options ensure that parents can find a program for their child that fits their schedule.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to our programs, all summer participants from toddlers to teens can enjoy daily free lunches provided by the SCV Food Services Agency and School Day Café. I invite our community to take advantage of these enriching opportunities available throughout the summer. As a City, our mission is to provide accessible and affordable programs for residents of all ages. Programs like Summer Camp play a vital role in keeping our youth active, engaged and safe. For more information on our diverse array of programs and classes, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CommunityCenters. At this site, be sure to click on your choice of a center and search for Camp Clarita to sign up for your child or teen to enjoy a fun and safe summer.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll

Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner

Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off

Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along

Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enjoy Fourth of July Responsibly

Ken Striplin | Enjoy Fourth of July Responsibly
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
By day, the sounds of music and laughter fill the streets as we celebrate Independence Day in true Santa Clarita fashion with the annual Fourth of July Parade.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 24 as triple digit temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
Every summer, The Master’s University sends students across the world to partner with missionaries, pastors, and church planters in sharing the gospel and serving local bodies of believers.
TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in identifying grand theft suspects in a crime that occurred in Valencia.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including Panorama City Medical Center which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, are among the best in the nation and state for delivering safe, high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis. 
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 630-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ.
Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Summer Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher/third baseman for The Master's University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft.
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
The WiSH Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. to benefit student programs in the William S. Hart Union School District.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
The California Competes Tax Credit application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2024-2025 have been posted here. 
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Providence has molded a promise, know me, care for me, ease my way, from ­­­its centuries-old mission of outreach to those most in need.
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season. 
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Businesses that pay use tax may be eligible to direct a large portion of Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the City. 
Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
SCVNews.com