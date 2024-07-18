Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps

Summer Camps at Your Local Community Centers

“Summer camp is a great opportunity for children to be independent and self-reliant, but also to have a great time and create wonderful memories.” – Michael Eisner

Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs: the ongoing Summer Camps held at both the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351) and Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St, Newhall, CA 91321).

I’m proud of being part of a city that continually develops numerous programs to keep our youth busy and active in our community. Every year during the summer break, we welcome children ages 4 ½ to 17 to explore their artistic side, play outdoors, connect with nature and enjoy the various special presentations at our Summer Camps. Beginning the second week of June, both Community Centers launched their eight-week Summer Camps, offering safe spaces for kids to learn and play while parents are at work.

Our staff organizes a unique experience for participants with different activities aimed at stimulating their imaginations and paving the way to a plethora of potential future career paths. Participants will enjoy weekly art projects themed “All Around the World,” inviting students to explore global cultures through art, morning sports coaching clinics, challenging jumping sessions on an inflatable obstacle course, dance parties and even visits from a traveling aquarium! Additionally, our popular indoor waterplay activities at both Centers, including water inflatables and water balloons will help keep our summer campers cool. Our city prioritizes creating a learning environment filled with engaging activities ensuring our youth can thrive and continue their growth.

Our tailored Teen Experience Summer Program is specifically designed for teens with exclusive local excursions and field trips. At the Canyon Country Community Center, the “Survivor” themed Teen Summer Program runs from noon until 6 p.m., over eight weeks, completely free of charge. Simultaneously, at the Newhall Community Center, the “Summer Teen Experience” program runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants at both Centers will enjoy five low-cost field trips aimed at fostering leadership skills, teamwork and collaboration. The field trips include exciting destinations such as Knott’s Berry Farm, DryTown Water Park, Surfer’s Knoll Beach and more!

We provide parents and caregivers with a range of Camp schedule options to accommodate flexibility. At the Newhall Community Center, early drop-off is available for youth ages 5 to12 starting at 8 a.m., with the full program running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Canyon Country Community Center offers the “Summer Buddies Program,” an engaging introduction to Summer Camp tailored for children ages 4 ½ to 5, held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additionally, the “Summer Adventures” program caters to ages 5 to12, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. These options ensure that parents can find a program for their child that fits their schedule.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to our programs, all summer participants from toddlers to teens can enjoy daily free lunches provided by the SCV Food Services Agency and School Day Café. I invite our community to take advantage of these enriching opportunities available throughout the summer. As a City, our mission is to provide accessible and affordable programs for residents of all ages. Programs like Summer Camp play a vital role in keeping our youth active, engaged and safe. For more information on our diverse array of programs and classes, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CommunityCenters. At this site, be sure to click on your choice of a center and search for Camp Clarita to sign up for your child or teen to enjoy a fun and safe summer.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

