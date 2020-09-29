Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment

The fast-moving Martindale Fire, which started near Bouquet Reservoir, remained at 230 acres overnight, with firefighters able to achieve 40% containment by Tuesday morning.

The blaze began shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, quickly burning 200 acres in just 30 minutes, according to John Clearwater, a spokesman with the Angeles National Forest.

By 5:30 p.m., firefighters announced that forward progress had been stopped at approximately 300 acres, discovering through better mapping later that evening that the fire had, in fact, been held at 230 acres, per ANF officials.

Overnight, approximately 200 firefighters worked to build containment lines, doubling containment from 20 to 40%.

“Hopefully, the weather is turning in our favor (Tuesday), but what made the difference (Monday) was the fast response by multiple fire units from Angeles National Forest to L.A. County Fire, along with a lot of air attack,” Clearwater said Tuesday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, evacuation orders remained in effect for residents from Bouquet Reservoir Dam south to mile marker 11.5, along with an evacuation warning in place at mile marker 11.5 to Texas Canyon Ranger Station.

Bouquet Canyon Road also remained closed between Vasquez Canyon Road and Elizabeth Lake Road Tuesday morning, according to Sgt. Zachary Emmons with California Highway Patrol.