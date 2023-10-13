Master’s Mustangs Swim Teams Sweep Tri-meet

The Master’s University Mustangs dominated in the pool at the Arizona tri-meet with both the men’s and women’s squads defeating Arizona Christian and OUAZ on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Surprise, Ariz.

The women’s team finished with a score of 163, 72 points over the Firestorm (91) and 161 points over the Spirit (2). The men totaled 191 points, 149 above Arizona Christian (42) and 165 over OUAZ (26).

Trudy Patterson, Jasmine Biederman, Kylee Sears and Camryn Bussey each won individual events, with Bussey swimming the 200 Free in the fastest time in the NAIA this year (1:58.15) and a top five time in the 50 Free (24.82).

Sears time in the 200 Fly (2:07.66) was the top time in the nation by over seven seconds. Her margin of victory Saturday was nearly 17 seconds, or in other words, the length of the pool.

The Women 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team, made up of Sears, Haven Fasani, Johanna Busk and Bussey, also won with one of the top 10 times in the NAIA (1:42.09).

The day began for the women with a win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. Patterson, Jasmine Biederman, Bussey and Sears won the relay with a 1:51.70.

The men got off to an amazing start with a 1-2 finish in their 200 Medley Relay. The team of Michael Loughboro, David Kugler, Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira and Tyler LeDet (1:38.92) won by a second over teammates Freddie Cole, Ryan Tanis, J.D. Torres and J.T. Sears (1:39.94).

The 1000 Free saw TMU take the top four spots with LeDet winning with the nation’s fastest time (9:51.52) and Torres coming in second swimming the fourth fastest time (10:04.91). The Mustangs also took the top four spots in the 100 Free with J.T. Sears getting the win.

Mustangs also finished 1-2 in the 100 Fly (Tanis with the win), the 200 IM (Desmond Sutanto winning) and in the 200 medley relay.

Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira’s time of 1:45.11 in the 200 Free was a top five NAIA time, with Freddie Cole finishing second (1:49.13).

LeDet and Sutanto each finished with two wins in the meet, with individual wins also going to Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira, J.T. Sears, Dylan Crane and Ryan Tanis.

For more information on TMU sports visit gomustangs.com.

