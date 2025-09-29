Master’s Volleyball Gets Back in Win Column

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team defeated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Saturday, Sept. 27 in three sets in a home match played at College of the Canyons.

The No. 11-ranked Lady Mustangs (11-2, 4-1) overcame their first loss in conference the previous Wednesday with the 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 win Saturday.

“I am really encouraged by our toughness and adaptability, and really proud of our response to adversity as a collective group,” said TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner . “For that reason, this might be my favorite win yet this season.”

That adversity was tested in all three sets by an Eagles squad that came in 7-8 overall and 1-3 in the GSAC so far this season. All three sets were close and TMU had to come from behind in every one.

After falling behind 11-8 in the first set, The Master’s went on a 14-8 run to go up 22-19. From there they teams traded points before the Lady Mustangs closed it out with a Macy Gebhards kill.

The second set was even more dramatic as both teams wrestled to get control of the match. With TMU up 22-19, ERAU went on a 5-0 run to take it to set point 24-22. Two more times the Eagles had set point, only for The Master’s to snatch it away. Finally, a kill be McKenna Brady sealed the set for the Lady Mustangs.

In the third set Embry-Riddle jumped out to a 12-5 start, only to see Master’s come back on a 12-2 run to take the lead 17-14. ERAU got to within one at 22-21, but TMU closed out the set and the match with the final three points to win the match 3-0.

“After even more adjustments having to be made, I am really proud of this team’s maturity and grit,” Hafner said. “Our middle production was really great, which means our first touch did what it was supposed to do today.”

The Brady sisters of McKenna and Krista combined for 17 kills in the middle, with Krista getting nine of those kills and adding a pair of blocks.

Gebhards led the team with 16 kills followed by 13 from Kinsley Kollman. Kate Wagner had 38 assists and led the team with three blocks.

The Master’s will be on the road for their next two games in Arizona. Friday, Oct. 3 they will face Benedictine-Mesa at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday match against Park-Gilbert that starts at noon.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

