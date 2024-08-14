Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist

The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.

The event is on Friday, Sept. 13, in the University Student Union from 7 p.m. to midnight. Students should prepare for an unforgettable night filled with exciting games, interactive exhibits, talented caricature artists, refreshing mocktails and delectable carnival treats. Attendees can lace up their roller skates and hit the rink or keep their adrenaline pumping with a thrilling carnival ride.

Matadors can even break it down on the dance floor with musical sets from DJs Precise and OLEA that will keep them energized through the night.

“We’re so excited to welcome students to Matador Nights this year. Expect a night full of energy, entertainment, and amazing memories. It’s going to be an incredible chance for students to gather their friends and celebrate what it means to be a Matador,” said John Pangan, student event assistant. “You won’t want to miss it.”

Matador Nights is a free, ticketed event hosted by the USU. Students must present a valid CSUN ID to enter and can secure their ticket online through the AS Ticket Office after completing a waiver. The USU is stoked to present Matador Nights, where students can engage with campus resources, hang with friends and get hyped for the rest of the school year! For more information, visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...