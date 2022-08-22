Matadors Best Dominguez Hills 3-1 in Final Exhibition Match

Jack Rhead scored twice as California State University, Northridge, defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-1 in the final men’s soccer exhibition for the Matadors Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.

The Toros took the first two shots of the game before Rhead went wide left in the 15th minute. Rhead broke the seal in the 18th when he put away a David Diaz cross into the box. The Matadors’ threatened in the 34th when Marley Edwards‘ attempt was saved. CSUN outshot Cal State Dominguez Hills 4-2 as the Matadors led 1-0 at halftime.

The Toros tied the match 2:28 into the second half. CSUN pressed immediately as Edwards and Diaz posted back-to-back shots in the 48th minute. Rhead put CSUN ahead for good when headed in Diaz’s pass from in front of the Toros’ net at 52:39. The Matadors went up 3-1 just under three minutes later when Hector Villanueva put back a rebound of a Jamar Ricketts‘ shot.

Cal State Dominguez Hills threatened in the final seven minutes as the Toros attempted five shots. Adrian Sandoval, who came on in goal for Cooper Wenzel with 17 minutes to go, made three saves as the Matadors secured the victory.

Both teams took 12 shots with both squads taking seven attempts on goal. The Matador goalies made five saves with the Matadors being awarded a team save. The Toros played two goals and combined for four saves.

“We played well in the first half and had the lead. Give credit to Dominguez Hills, they tied it up early in the second half,” said head coach Terry Davila. “Our offense got going and we were able to get the win. We still have some things to work on as we get ready to open the season against San Diego State.”

Up next for the Matadors

After going 2-0-1 during the exhibition slate, CSUN gets the regular season underway Thursday night when the Matadors host San Diego State. The coverage on ESPN+ begins at 7 p.m.

