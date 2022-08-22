header image

August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Matadors Best Dominguez Hills 3-1 in Final Exhibition Match
| Monday, Aug 22, 2022

Matadors SoccerJack Rhead scored twice as California State University, Northridge, defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-1 in the final men’s soccer exhibition for the Matadors Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.

The Toros took the first two shots of the game before Rhead went wide left in the 15th minute. Rhead broke the seal in the 18th when he put away a David Diaz cross into the box. The Matadors’ threatened in the 34th when Marley Edwards‘ attempt was saved. CSUN outshot Cal State Dominguez Hills 4-2 as the Matadors led 1-0 at halftime.

The Toros tied the match 2:28 into the second half. CSUN pressed immediately as Edwards and Diaz posted back-to-back shots in the 48th minute. Rhead put CSUN ahead for good when headed in Diaz’s pass from in front of the Toros’ net at 52:39. The Matadors went up 3-1 just under three minutes later when Hector Villanueva put back a rebound of a Jamar Ricketts‘ shot.

Cal State Dominguez Hills threatened in the final seven minutes as the Toros attempted five shots. Adrian Sandoval, who came on in goal for Cooper Wenzel with 17 minutes to go, made three saves as the Matadors secured the victory.

Both teams took 12 shots with both squads taking seven attempts on goal. The Matador goalies made five saves with the Matadors being awarded a team save. The Toros played two goals and combined for four saves.

“We played well in the first half and had the lead. Give credit to Dominguez Hills, they tied it up early in the second half,” said head coach Terry Davila. “Our offense got going and we were able to get the win. We still have some things to work on as we get ready to open the season against San Diego State.”

Up next for the Matadors

After going 2-0-1 during the exhibition slate, CSUN gets the regular season underway Thursday night when the Matadors host San Diego State. The coverage on ESPN+ begins at 7 p.m.
Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs

Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
On the 4th of July, the Santa Clarita Runners Club sponsored its annual Independence Day Classic. The Santa Clarita Runners Club has been hosting the Independence Day Classic for 38 years. It is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross-country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie

Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
California State University, Northridge, and Cal Poly Pomona played to a 1-1 tie in men's soccer exhibition Wednesday at Matador Soccer Field.
FULL STORY...

Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame

Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener

Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
CSUN defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men's soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium. 
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
