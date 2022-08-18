header image

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
| Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Matadors Soccer

California State University, Northridge, and Cal Poly Pomona played to a 1-1 tie in men’s soccer exhibition Wednesday at Matador Soccer Field.

The Broncos, No. 5 in the preseason NCAA Division II United Soccer Coaches Association Top 25 poll, and the Matadors traded a pair of attempts on goal in the first eight minutes. Cooper Wenzel made his second save of the opening frame in the 18th minute, turning away Jerry Ramirez.

Ramirez went wide left in the 21st before putting back his rebound two minutes later to give Cal Poly Pomona a 1-0 lead. Wenzel made one more save as the Broncos outshot CSUN 6-2 during the first 45 minutes and led by one at the break.

A pair of Jamar Ricketts‘ attempts in the 50th and 51st minutes keyed the CSUN offense. A David Diaz shot was blocked out of bounds, resulting in a corner kick. The ball was deflected out of bounds, earning the Matadors a second attempt at a set piece. Oscar Cardenas went high, but the ball went off a Bronco defender, giving CSUN a third corner. Diaz was high off the pass into the box, keeping the Matadors at bay.

The CSUN pressure paid off as Jack Rhead headed in a Marley Edwards rebound at 72:22 to tie the game. Luke Garciduenas saved Rhead’s blast in the 79th. Cal Poly Pomona recorded the next two shots before the final regulation attempt came with 2:24 to go as Ethan Benham‘s shot was saved by Garciduenas.

The teams agreed to play an additional a 30-minute session to give players on both sides more playing time. The Broncos scored the lone goal of the session when Thoams Guei headed in a Max Laguna corner kick with 19:23 left. The Matadors’ best offensive chance occurred with 3:28 to go when Benham had a shot blocked. The ensuing scrum in front, saw the Matadors called for offsides, ending the CSUN rush.

“Cal Poly Pomona did a good job and took the lead in the first half,” said head coach Terry Davila. “We worked hard to come back and tie the score. We had an opportunity to play a lot of people and have a chance to get better Saturday against Cal State Dominguez Hills.”

Up Next for the Matadors

CSUN hosts Cal State Dominguez Hills Saturday night in the Matadors’ final exhibition match. Kick-off is 7 p.m.
