Matadors Celebrate 2024 Commencement

Commencement season at California State University, Northridge never fails to disappoint, and 2024 has been no exception: Eight joyous ceremonies kicked off May 11 with Honors Convocation, and continued May 17-20 as graduates from eight colleges crossed the stage. Celebrating their transition from students to alumni, the new grads showed their flair with elaborate sashes, colorful leis and vibrantly decorated mortarboards. They processed across the University Library Lawn, waving to loved ones in the grandstands as CSUN’s Jazz A Band played “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Waiting for the Mike Curb College of of Arts, Media, and Communication ceremony to begin May 20, Roberto Marcial — graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations — reflected on his years at CSUN after transferring from College of the Canyons.

“It feels so surreal knowing that I’m graduating college after all these years,” Marcial said. “It took a long time for me to get here, so I’m actually really excited. My whole journey was worth it.”

Michael Gonzalez, also graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations, was enjoying the festive atmosphere in line with Marcial and other friends. Leaving CSUN is a bittersweet experience, he said.

“It really did become a home for me, especially when I was living in (dorm) housing,” Gonzalez said. “Now that I’m at this stage, I feel like I’m leaving my second home.”

After the graduates marched in and took their seats, CSUN administrators and deans processed to the stage, led by CSUN President Erika D. Beck. Beck was dressed for the festivities, pairing her traditional academic regalia with her “Commencement Chucks,” the sparkly red Converse tennis shoes that she reserves especially for this time of year. She acknowledged that many of the graduates missed the opportunity to celebrate high school graduation during the global pandemic.

“(Today) we are ready to make up for that loss, with all the pomp and circumstance we can muster, because you have earned it, two times over!” Beck said.

An estimated 10,924 students, including 8,929 undergraduates and 1,995 graduate students, were eligible to participate in the ceremonies this year. The graduates join a Matador alumni family that’s now more than 425,000 strong.

In addition to celebrating this year’s graduates, the university also honored four alumni with honorary doctorates that were bestowed during three of the seven ceremonies. CSUN conferred honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees on Andrew Anagnost ’87 (Engineering), CEO of Autodesk; Debra Farar ’75 (English), M.A. ’87 (Early Childhood Education), CSU trustee emerita and education consultant; David Nazarian ’82 (Business Administration), CEO and founder of Nimes Capital — and namesake of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics — and Robert Taylor ’82 (Engineering), president and CEO of Centinela Capital Partners.

To cap off the ceremonies, each of the graduates had the opportunity to cross the stage, hear their names read aloud and receive congratulations from President Beck.

“While I very much enjoy my sparkly red Commencement Chucks, their sparkle pales in comparison to the brilliance around each of you,” Beck said. “I want you all to know that we are inspired by you and the role that you continue to play in helping us realize a brighter and more equitable future … Congratulations, Class of 2024!”

Highlights from the commencement ceremonies, Honors Convocation and other graduation festivities can be viewed in the accompanying photos. For more news about CSUN graduates, including special graduate profiles, visit CSUN Newsroom.

