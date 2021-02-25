header image

Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May
| Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
women's tennis

NORTHRIDGE — California State University, Northridge head tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the 2021 Matadors’ women’s tennis schedule.

CSUN will open the women’s tennis season Tuesday, March 9 when the Matadors host Cal Lutheran.

CSUN’s first road trip of the year will see the Matadors open Big West play at Hawai’i on March 14.

CSUN returns home Mar. 19 to host Azusa Pacific before heading to Fresno State on March 21.

The Matadors open a three-dual homestand on March 24 against Sacramento State.

UC Davis will travel to Northridge for a Mar. 28 Big West dual before the stint ends against UC Irvine April 1.

CSUN hits the road for two consecutive conference duals at Cal Poly (Apr. 3) and UC Riverside (Apr. 11) before returning home to face UC Santa Barbara on April 16.

The Matadors will travel to UC San Diego on April 18 before hosting Cal State Fullerton on Apr. 21 in the home finale.

The regular women’s tennis season will conclude April 24 at Long Beach State.

The Big West Tournament will move to Irvine’s Orange County Great Park beginning April 29 and ending May 2.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be together as a team for the first time since last March,” Victor said. “Our appreciation for every opportunity to practice, play and share this incredible experience has peaked at an all-time high.”
Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show

Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Mike Campbell, formerly a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be the first to host radio station 88.5-FM's new "Artist in Residence" series Saturday, February 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival

COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
The College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department’s‌ ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" was presented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 8 held Feb. 10 - 13.
FULL STORY...

National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women

National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
It took nearly four decades for the comfort women of World War II — women and girls forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army — to come forward and testify about their experiences.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual

CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
FULL STORY...
Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Mike Campbell, formerly a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be the first to host radio station 88.5-FM's new "Artist in Residence" series Saturday, February 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
In the wake of the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order extending the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises has found it necessary to cancel three voyages:
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021.
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support the rights of crime victims was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
Programs at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area and pool are set to return after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to restore the budget for the county's Department of Parks and Recreation.
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate Former Ice Station Valencia Rink
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for the operation of the city-owned ice rink, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia.
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate Former Ice Station Valencia Rink
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
The California Air Resources Board or CARB is not doing enough to measure and analyze whether its transportation programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are effective, the state auditor said in a report issued Tuesday.
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday signed into law a comprehensive six-bill relief package of immediate actions to speed needed relief to individuals, families, and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
Grocery and drug store workers are set to get “hero pay” after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the urgency ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 157 new deaths and 2,091 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 25,793 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women.
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall has plans to reopen in April, following the announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years in business last year.
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, will introduce a motion Tuesday asking the Board of Supervisors to send a five-signature letter in support of Assembly Bill 420, a bipartisan bill by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva and Suzette Martinez Valladares.
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Castaic Union School District (CUSD) was excited to welcome their Transitional Kindergarten-2nd grade students back to in-person instruction on Monday at Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Northlake Hills Elementary schools.
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Students in grades seven through 12 can’t yet return to school in Los Angeles County, but William S. Hart Union High School District board members want county and state officials to prioritize the vaccination of educators to prepare for reopening.
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Three toddlers were sent to the hospital after a car drove into a school building in Saugus Monday afternoon.
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 21 new deaths and 943 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths, bringing the hospital's total up to 140 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
