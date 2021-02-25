Matadors Set 2021 Women’s Tennis Schedule for March-May

NORTHRIDGE — California State University, Northridge head tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the 2021 Matadors’ women’s tennis schedule.

CSUN will open the women’s tennis season Tuesday, March 9 when the Matadors host Cal Lutheran.

CSUN’s first road trip of the year will see the Matadors open Big West play at Hawai’i on March 14.

CSUN returns home Mar. 19 to host Azusa Pacific before heading to Fresno State on March 21.

The Matadors open a three-dual homestand on March 24 against Sacramento State.

UC Davis will travel to Northridge for a Mar. 28 Big West dual before the stint ends against UC Irvine April 1.

CSUN hits the road for two consecutive conference duals at Cal Poly (Apr. 3) and UC Riverside (Apr. 11) before returning home to face UC Santa Barbara on April 16.

The Matadors will travel to UC San Diego on April 18 before hosting Cal State Fullerton on Apr. 21 in the home finale.

The regular women’s tennis season will conclude April 24 at Long Beach State.

The Big West Tournament will move to Irvine’s Orange County Great Park beginning April 29 and ending May 2.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be together as a team for the first time since last March,” Victor said. “Our appreciation for every opportunity to practice, play and share this incredible experience has peaked at an all-time high.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...