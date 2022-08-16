Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener

California State University, Northridge, defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men’s soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium.

Just 19 seconds into the match, a Matador free kick resulted in a Jack Rhead attempt that went off target. Josh Martinez took the Toreros’ first shot, which went wide in the sixth minute Marley Edwards‘ shot was blocked by the USD defense eight minutes later. CSUN continued to press with Jamar Ricketts‘ attempt was off target in the 16th. Ricketts missed with a blast in the 21st minute.

After being outshot 4-1 in the first half, San Diego’s Kevin Pena took an attempt just eight seconds into the second half. The shot went wide. The Matadors earned a corner in the 52nd minute. The set piece resulted in an Oscar Cardenas attempt that was off-target.

CSUN broke through in the 55th minute. Levin Gerhardt sent a pass to Edwards. Edwards put the ball into the bottom left of Jason Dubrovich’s goal off his right foot for what proved to be the game winning goal.

Edwards’ third shot was high at 64:50. Ricketts followed with an attempt which was blocked 30 seconds later. Edwards threatened in the 70th. Dubrovich made the save by knocking the ball out of bounds. The Matadors received a corner kick that was defended successfully by USD.

CSUN goalie Cooper Wenzel earned the shutout as the Matadors outshot San Diego 10-2. CSUN held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

“It was a good start to the season,” said head coach Terry Davila. “There are still many things we need to work on to try and get better each day.”

Up next for the Matadors:

CSUN’s exhibition play continues Wednesday night when CSUN hosts Cal Poly Pomona at 7 p.m.

