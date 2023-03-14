Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2

California State University, Northridge, extended its winning streak to six as the Matadors defeated Idaho 5-2 in women’s tennis action Monday afternoon at the Matador Tennis Complex.

CSUN swept doubles play to take the opening point. Winning for the Matadors in doubles were Jolene Coetzee and Angela Ho (No. 1), Sasha Turchak and Yuliia Zhytelna (No. 2), and Cindy Ung and Vitoria Solis Urdiales (No. 3).

Zhytelna won her sixth consecutive singles match, 6-1, 6-2, against Valentina Rodas, at No. 3, to begin singles play. She leads the team in singles wins with nine (9-2). Turchak’s 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2 three-set victory at No. 2 versus Rachelle Starreveld set the stage for Solis Urdiales to clinch the dual victory with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 6 against Lena Beckx

Ho was forced to retire in the third set in No. 4 play, giving Selin Sepken the win. Annabel Davis picked up the other Vandals’ point when she defeated Coetzee 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1. Emma Moratalla Sanz won for the eighth consecutive time in singles, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6), versus Jayanne Palma, to close the day in the five slot. Mortalla Sanz improved to 8-1 on the year. The Matadors’ winning streak is the longest for the team since 2019, when CSUN won seven in a row.

Player Reaction

“(Today) it was a tough battle,” said Moratalla Sanz. “I am so proud of how we handled the hardest moments. I always believed in following my plan even though it wasn’t my best day. It was a great finish to our week of matches.”

“Cindy and I played well in doubles today, and it gave me a lot of confidence going into singles,” said Solis Urdiales. “The team’s support pushed everyone to give their best, and it paid off.”

Up Next

CSUN (9-2) hosts Fordham (5-4) on Saturday. The first serve is 1 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...