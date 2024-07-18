header image

1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round
| Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
mathison TMU Baseball

Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher/third baseman for The Master’s University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 16.

The Astros chose Mathiesen as a pitcher as he consistently threw his fastball in the mid-90s and touched 97 during pre-draft workouts.

“I am so excited and eager to begin this next stage of life that the Lord has blessed me with,” Mathiesen said. “I am so thankful that he led me to TMU, which through his Grace and the many lifelong relationships that he’s built has prepared me for this new journey. Thank you to the Astros for giving me the opportunity to continue my baseball career at the next level. I’m excited to get to work and start my pro ball journey.”

Used primarily as a closer over the last two seasons, Mathiesen appeared as a pitcher in 35 games with the Mustangs, notching a 6-2 record with 13 saves in 45.0 innings pitched. He struck out 55 batters, an average of 1.22 batters per inning, and allowed just 15 runs over the two seasons.

“I’m so thrilled for him,” said TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks. “All glory go to the Lord. (Ryan) is such a man of God. He pursued the Word of God, he pursued his training, he pursued getting better day-by-day. His discipline, his commitment, his desire to be the best with the talents God has given him was all on display every day. The better he got, the more humble he became.”

A junior originally from Los Gatos, Calif., Mathiesen came to The Master’s from Cabrillo Community College. He was an All-GSAC selection in each of his two years as a Mustang, with three conference Player of the Week titles as well.

“When I first saw him I knew how talented he was and I’m thankful that all the hopes that I had in him have come to fruition,” Brooks said. “He’s not going to stop here. We expect him to be in the big leagues and Lord willing, if he stays healthy, he will.”

Mathiesen will report Friday to the Astros spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. and likely begin play in the Florida Complex League.
GSAC Ushers In New Era

GSAC Ushers In New Era
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
FULL STORY...

Hart Baseball Standout Tyler Glasnow Earns Dodger MLB All-Star Nod

Hart Baseball Standout Tyler Glasnow Earns Dodger MLB All-Star Nod
Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
Standout Hart High School varsity baseball alum Tyler Glasnow has been named as one of six Los Angeles Dodgers who have earned a berth in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to be held Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Glasnow, a pitcher who joined the Dodgers in the off season, will be making his All-Star debut.
FULL STORY...

Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open

Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2024 fall program in the Santa Clarita Valley is now open.
FULL STORY...

June 29: Western States Regional Speed Skating Championships

June 29: Western States Regional Speed Skating Championships
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Once again, the Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Annual Western States Short Track Speed Skating Championships Saturday, June 29 at 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Summer Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
The WiSH Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. to benefit student programs in the William S. Hart Union School District.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
The California Competes Tax Credit application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2024-2025 have been posted here. 
July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 17
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Providence has molded a promise, know me, care for me, ease my way, from ­­­its centuries-old mission of outreach to those most in need.
Providence Earns National Award for Health Equity Program
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
For the 30th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award For 30th Year
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season. 
ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
The SCV Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce an exciting new initiative from that's designed to revolutionize the way you do business: SCV Business Hub.
SCV Chamber Announces the SCV Business Hub
SCVEDC: Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Businesses that pay use tax may be eligible to direct a large portion of Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the City. 
SCVEDC: Santa Clarita Use Tax Rebate Program
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class "SBDC As A Resource" on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
