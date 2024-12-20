header image

1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
Matias Castro, Golden Valley High Grad, Named 2025 YoungArts Winner
Friday, Dec 20, 2024

Matias CastroMatias Castro a graduate of Golden Valley High School, three-time participant in the William S. Hart Union High School District Honor Band and current first-year student at University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music has been named a 2025 YoungArts winner with distinction in Jazz Alto Saxophone, the highest honor of the organization.

Castro has been recognized for the caliber of his artistic achievement and joins more than 800 of the most accomplished young visual, literary, and performing artists from throughout the country. YoungArts award winners are selected through a highly competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of esteemed, discipline-specific artists in a rigorous adjudication process. 2025 YoungArts award winners join a community of artists who are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers.

A complete list of the 2025 winners is available online at youngarts.org/winners.

“We’re thrilled to award our largest-ever cohort of artists, selected from a record-breaking number of applications this year,” said YoungArts President & CEO Clive Chang. “We hope this recognition provides these young people with the encouragement to keep pursuing their artistry, and the assurance that YoungArts will be there as a source of support and community for the rest of their lives.”

As a winner with distinction, Castro will participate in National YoungArts Week, held Jan. 5-12 in Miami. During the week, participants have opportunities to share their own work, which is further evaluated for cash awards of up to $10,000; experience interdisciplinary classes and workshops; and receive mentorship from leading artists in their fields. 2025 winners with distinction will have the chance to learn from notable artists such as ballerina Misty Copeland, dance artists Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Reiner, actress Lorna Courtney, multidisciplinary artist Brian Ellison, and National Bestselling Author and Filmmaker Abigail Hing Wen.

Following National YoungArts Week, Castro is eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to students by the President of the United States. YoungArts, the sole nominating agency, nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, from which the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are selected.

All YoungArts award winners have demonstrated exceptional technique, a strong sense of artistry, and an extraordinary commitment to developing their craft. This year, winners were selected from nearly 11,000 applications across 10 artistic disciplines – classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, photography, theater, visual arts, voice and writing.

For the duration of his career, Castro is eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support, microgrants and financial awards, and presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues and cultural partners nationwide; and become part of an intergenerational network of more than 22,000 past award winners. 2025 YoungArts winners also have the opportunity to participate in YoungArts Labs, all-expenses-paid learning intensives with field-defining artists in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville.

As a YoungArts award winner, Castro joins a group of accomplished arts such as Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Denyce Graves, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin, Hunter Schafer and Shaina Taub.

The YoungArts competition is open to artists 15-18 years old. For more information about becoming a YoungArts award winner click here.

YoungArts programming throughout the year is made possible by the support of its most generous donors, including Anthropologie; American Foundation for Bulgaria; Aon; Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation; Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm; Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation; Jeffrey Davis and Michael Miller; Jonathan and English Flack; The Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation; Agnes Gund; Barbara and Amos Hostetter; Michi and Charles Jigarjian / 7G Foundation; Kirsh Foundation; John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Leslie and Jason Kraus; Melony and Adam Lewis; Ashley Longshore; Steven and Oxana Marks / Podhurst Orseck, P.A.; Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; Northern Trust Bank; The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation; PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; Emily and Mitch Rales; Christopher Rim / Command Education; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; Jen Rubio and Stewart Butterfield; Sidney and Florence Stern Family Foundation; Sandra and Tony Tamer; Bruce and Ellie Taub; UBS Financial Services, Inc.; Todd White and Cameron Carani and Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation.

YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists, was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential and invest in their lifelong creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout artists’ careers. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application for talented artists ages 15–18 in the United States that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous adjudication process.

For more information, visit youngarts.org.
SCVNews.com