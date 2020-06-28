Max Huntsman Appointed Interim IG to Oversee County’s Skilled Nursing Homes

On Friday, the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Max Huntsman has been appointed as interim Inspector General to oversee the County’s skilled nursing home facilities.
On May 26, the Board voted unanimously to appoint an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing home facilities, which account for more than half of the County’s deaths from COVID-19.
Huntsman, who has served as the first-ever County’s Inspector General overseeing accountability for both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Probation departments since 2013, will now also be tasked with developing recommendations on how to strengthen oversight for skilled nursing home facilities and how to improve their operations long-term until a final recruitment and selection is completed.
“Max is strategic and engaged and has the experience we need to bring much-needed accountability to the County’s skilled nursing homes,” said Celia Zavala, Executive Officer of the Board. “He has a track record of making progressive change and we are confident he will help the County ensure real, substantive shifts for our most vulnerable communities to receive the care and oversight they deserve.”
Huntsman is a seasoned County employee with 29 years of service. He has progressively responsible experience working for the office of the District Attorney. He is known for leading anti-corruption efforts, conducting investigations and prosecuting white collar crime throughout his law career.
“I am in strong support of the Board’s desire to do everything we can to improve nursing home care,” said Huntsman. “My staff is looking forward to working closely with state and County partners to identify an emergency management system and oversight process that will promote the best care possible for this highly vulnerable patient population. We’re reaching out to medical professionals in and outside of government and working closely with the Auditor-Controller, with whom we have a strong working relationship. We hope to help bring about real change.”
The first task at hand will be for Huntsman to conduct an exhaustive review of the county’s oversight mechanisms for skilled nursing facilities that care for some of our most vulnerable residents — the elderly, the low-income and the disabled.
The County’s numerous skilled nursing homes have historically received low marks for quality of care, patient satisfaction and employee pay.
Huntsman will be expected to provide a proposed scope of work to the Board by August 1 that outlines a schedule for completing a full report on his findings, and report back with interim reports every 60 days until a final report is completed.
Los Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday adopted a first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and vans to electric zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024, so that by 2045, every new truck sold in the state will be zero-emission.
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 2,012 new new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 65 more cases than Wednesday.
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
