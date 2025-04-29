|
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
2002
- LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story
]
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
The Master's University men's track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.
The greatest season in The Master's University beach volleyball history ended in the quarterfinals Friday, April 25 as the team lost to conference-rival Ottawa University of Arizona 2-3 in the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament.
In Santa Clarita, we are proud of our thousands of acres of open spaces, miles of scenic trails and beautiful green parks that bring our community together.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 28 to Saturday, May 3.
1943
- August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story
]
1971
- Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story
]
1906
- Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story
]
