The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission will receive an update on Old Orchard Park construction. Construction for the Old Orchard Park rehabilitation project began in November 2024. Old Orchard Park is located at 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Phase 1 of the updated design is underway and includes an expanded playground with accessible surfacing and inclusive features. The existing building and restrooms will undergo a comprehensive renovation to the interior and exterior. The parking lot is reoriented and expanded to increase capacity, and the project also features all-new landscaping and irrigation. This project is currently in construction and will be completed in the Summer of 2025.

To view the entire meeting agenda see below:

