May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).

The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee was formed to inform the public concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE bond funds. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects.

The full meeting agenda can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=38948.

Among the items on the agenda is approval of the following committee meeting dates for the 2025-2026 term.

Sept. 4, 2025

Nov. 13, 2025

Feb. 5, 2026

May 7, 2026

For more information visit https://www.saugususd.org.

