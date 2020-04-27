[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
| Monday, Apr 27, 2020
human resources

The Valley Industry Association will discuss “Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19” in a virtual Chancellor’s Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.

The meeting will feature presentations by employment law expert and attorney Brian Koegle of Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP and Logix Federal Credit Union Human Resources Vice President Christina Flores.

Attendees will also hear from fellow-Chancellor’s Circle member Logix Federal Credit Union Vice President of HR, Christina Flores, regarding her firm’s HR strategies throughout the current pandemic crisis.

The briefing is part of VIA’s Virtual Business Briefing Series, co-sponsored by College of the Canyons and the COC Foundation.

To register for the briefing, click here.

To share questions in advance, click here.

Find out more about the Chancellor’s Circle here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-27-2020 May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
04-25-2020 Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
04-23-2020 April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
04-23-2020 Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Jerry Bloom, 76, head of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army location, died April 18 of cancer.
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
County Expands Disaster Help Center Hours, Protections for Renters & Consumers
Los Angeles County has created a list of resources to help residents during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Expands Disaster Help Center Hours, Protections for Renters & Consumers
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
Newsom Declares April 24, 2020 ‘Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Friday, April 24, 2020 as “A Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares April 24, 2020 ‘Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide’
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
%d bloggers like this: