May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’

The Valley Industry Association will discuss “Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19” in a virtual Chancellor’s Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.

The meeting will feature presentations by employment law expert and attorney Brian Koegle of Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP and Logix Federal Credit Union Human Resources Vice President Christina Flores.

The briefing is part of VIA’s Virtual Business Briefing Series, co-sponsored by College of the Canyons and the COC Foundation.

