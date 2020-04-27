May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’

The Valley Industry Association will discuss “Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19” in a virtual Chancellor’s Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
The meeting will feature presentations by employment law expert and attorney Brian Koegle of Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP and Logix Federal Credit Union Human Resources Vice President Christina Flores.
Attendees will also hear from fellow-Chancellor’s Circle member Logix Federal Credit Union Vice President of HR, Christina Flores, regarding her firm’s HR strategies throughout the current pandemic crisis.
The briefing is part of VIA’s Virtual Business Briefing Series, co-sponsored by College of the Canyons and the COC Foundation.
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.