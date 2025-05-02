May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’

Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its latest production, “Jeeves in Bloom,” running May 10-25 at The Olive Branch at the Valencia Town Center.

In this charming adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse’s classic tales, the ever-capable butler Jeeves finds himself navigating yet another of Bertie Wooster’s misadventures. Set in an English country house, this witty farce follows the chaos that ensues when Bertie’s well-meaning but disastrous attempts to help his friends with their romantic entanglements spiral out of control. Only the ingenious Jeeves can save the day with his trademark blend of cunning and discretion.

The production, directed by Dr. Tamarah Ashton, stars Rob Rush, Richard Van Slyke, Meggan Taylor, Terrence Garner, Natalia Braggs and Dave Ritterband.

It is a sophisticated comedy that aims to keep audiences laughing from start to finish.

“Jeeves in Bloom” continues Olive Branch Theatricals’ commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley community. The intimate venue combines the charm of live theater with the convenience of Valencia Town Center’s shopping, dining and parking amenities.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors and military and $18 for juniors. Students under age 15 are free.

More information is available at www.tob-scv.org. With limited seating capacity, early reservations are recommended.

Olive Branch Theatricals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theater and performing arts organization dedicated to making theater welcoming, fun and inclusive for both performers and audiences. The organization offers various community programs, including sensory-friendly performances and ASL interpretation at select shows.

For more information about “Jeeves in Bloom” or Olive Branch Theatricals, please visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.org or call (661) 505-8733.

“Jeeves in Bloom” is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Olive Branch Theatricals

Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 2283,

Valencia, CA 91355

