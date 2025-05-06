May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage. Visitors can also purchase her artwork.

Belone is a multifaceted artist, designer and cultural advocate. She honors and preserves the rich legacies of her diverse heritage that is rooted in the Ponca Nation of White Eagle, Oklahoma, the Dine’ (Navajo) Nation and her maternal Japanese lineage. Her art blends the ancient traditions of her Indigenous roots with contemporary forms of expression. Each piece she creates is imbued with the philosophy of “good medicine,” where natural elements such as shells, crystals and fur are thoughtfully incorporated to honor the Earth and its healing powers.

Park Admission: $3 for those 13 years and older, free for children 12 and under. With a California State Park Adventure Pass Park, fourth graders who attend a California public school and their families may enter for free. Download the pass here.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP is located at 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster, CA 93535.

Directions: From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Please Note pets are not allowed in the museum. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information on the AV Indian Museum State Park visit www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=632.

