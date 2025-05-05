May 10: COC to Host SCV Book Festival

College of the Canyons will host the second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.

College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The one-day event will feature more than 80 local authors, as well as information booths and literary workshops.

“After the festival’s inaugural success last year, we are very excited to bring back the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival,” said Ruth Rassool, COC liaison for the festival. “This is a free and family-friendly event that will showcase the work of so many talented local authors who are eager to connect with readers of all ages.”

The festival’s Keynote Speaker Series includes:

Dan Schlund: “Working with a Ghost-Writer.”

Veronica Stanley-Hooper, Therese Verner and Harley Scroggins: “Storytelling Through Illustration.”

Judith Cassis: “Success Made Simple.”

Tim Lounibos: “The Voice of Audiobooks.”

Marc Wanamaker: “Hollywood Trains and Trolleys.”

The event will also feature live music and a taco truck. All proceeds will benefit the students and programs of the COC English Department.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Campus parking will be free for the duration of the event in Lot 14.

The festival’s sponsors include Friends of the Santa Clarita Library, SCV Water, California Credit Union, Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers, S.C. Burns and The Blank Page Writers group.

The Santa Clarita Book Festival is supported by the COC Foundation.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Book Festival, please click here.

