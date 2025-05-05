header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 10: COC to Host SCV Book Festival
| Monday, May 5, 2025
SCVBookFestival

College of the Canyons will host the second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.

College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The one-day event will feature more than 80 local authors, as well as information booths and literary workshops.

“After the festival’s inaugural success last year, we are very excited to bring back the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival,” said Ruth Rassool, COC liaison for the festival. “This is a free and family-friendly event that will showcase the work of so many talented local authors who are eager to connect with readers of all ages.”

The festival’s Keynote Speaker Series includes:

Dan Schlund: “Working with a Ghost-Writer.”

Veronica Stanley-Hooper, Therese Verner and Harley Scroggins: “Storytelling Through Illustration.”

Judith Cassis: “Success Made Simple.”

Tim Lounibos: “The Voice of Audiobooks.”

Marc Wanamaker: “Hollywood Trains and Trolleys.”

The event will also feature live music and a taco truck. All proceeds will benefit the students and programs of the COC English Department.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Campus parking will be free for the duration of the event in Lot 14.

The festival’s sponsors include Friends of the Santa Clarita Library, SCV Water, California Credit Union, Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers, S.C. Burns and The Blank Page Writers group.

The Santa Clarita Book Festival is supported by the COC Foundation.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Book Festival, please click here.
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer

College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation has announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project

CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
FULL STORY...

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Public Health Introduces Community Health Stations With Lifesaving Products
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched 51 Community Health Stations to provide residents with free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies.
Public Health Introduces Community Health Stations With Lifesaving Products
May 9: Sprouts Farmers Market Opens New Store in Canyon Country
Sprouts Farmers Market, recently named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year, will open a new store in Canyon County on Friday, May 9.
May 9: Sprouts Farmers Market Opens New Store in Canyon Country
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Lance Chavez.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
May 17: Super Jazz at the Ranch
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
May 17: Super Jazz at the Ranch
May 6-8: Small Business Week Workshops
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting several webinar workshops May 6-8, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
May 6-8: Small Business Week Workshops
May 6: SUSD to Hear Update from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, May 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
May 6: SUSD to Hear Update from Behavior Council
May 7: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on Employee Union Initial Proposal
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 7, in public session at 7 p.m.
May 7: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on Employee Union Initial Proposal
Barger Introduces Motion to Protect Vulnerable Residents, Post Eaton Fire
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion to address emergency preparedness and response shortcomings experienced by residents of the Mirador Apartments in Altadena during the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
Barger Introduces Motion to Protect Vulnerable Residents, Post Eaton Fire
Rivas, Hartmann Named 2025 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Josh Rivas and Jackie Hartmann were named the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year during a dinner gala held Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The gala also paid tribute to all of the 33 nominees.
Rivas, Hartmann Named 2025 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
May 5-10: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 5 to Saturday, May 10.
May 5-10: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Cougars See Eight Student-Athletes Qualify for 3C2A SoCal Regional Finals
College of the Canyons track competed at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims on Saturday, May 3, with a combined eight Cougars student-athletes qualifying to continue at next weekend's regional championship finals meet.
Cougars See Eight Student-Athletes Qualify for 3C2A SoCal Regional Finals
Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its season at the 3C2A Singles & Doubles Championships, with Estrella Segura, Baylee Renfro, Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega all earning competing at the annual championship event.
Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney
TMU Men’s Volleyball Finishes Perfect Season with National Championship
The Master's University men's volleyball defeated the St. Xavier (IL) Cougars in four sets Saturday, May 3 to win the NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Not only that, but the team was undefeated during the entire season.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Finishes Perfect Season with National Championship
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
May 6-7: County Board of Supervisors Regular, Budget Meetings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The board will also conduct a public budget meeting on Wednesday, May 7, also at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.
May 6-7: County Board of Supervisors Regular, Budget Meetings
May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN
Eclipse Theatre L.A. will present its latest production, "The Show Must Go On!", an original comedy by Nancy Lantis, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Newhall)  Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.
May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN
Sean Kakumu Announces Departure from COC Swim & Dive Program
College of the Canyons swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu has announced his departure from the program following a run of 12 seasons on the deck for the Cougars.
Sean Kakumu Announces Departure from COC Swim & Dive Program
‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Monday, July 21.
‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN
West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award
Alexander Weatherman, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the President's Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement Award.
West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award
