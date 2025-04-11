May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show

A Mother’s Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Join Le Chene French Cuisine for an evening hosted by Sharpo, a close-Up performer at the world famous Magic Castle, along with special guest star, top professional Magicians Darryl Charles, Charlie Mount and Katia Lopez.

Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for registration, followed by 7 p.m. dinner and show.

Starters

Swiss Cheese Gougeres

Baby Mix Salad Vinaigrette

Seafood Feuillette

Wine: Bokisch Albarino Estate Grown 2021

Main Course

Choice of:

Roast Prime Rib with au Jus

or

Salmon Moutarde

or

Breast of Chicken with Dill Sauce

Green Beans

Potatoes au Gratin

Wine: Amadeo Tempranillo 2014

Dessert

White Chocolate Mousse Charlotte

Coffee or Tea

Cost: $130 per person, all-inclusive ($25 for the show, $105 for dinner includes tax and tip), prepaid in advance.

Payment is non-refundable.

Tables seat 10 guests; bring your friends.

Make resercations at https://lechene.com/event/a-mothers-day-evening-of-enchantment-and-magic-at-le-chene-2/.

For more information visit https://lechene.com/event/.

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

lechene.com

