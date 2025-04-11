header image

April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
| Friday, Apr 11, 2025

Le Chene mothers day eveA Mother’s Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Join Le Chene French Cuisine for an evening hosted by Sharpo, a close-Up performer at the world famous Magic Castle, along with special guest star, top professional Magicians Darryl Charles, Charlie Mount and Katia Lopez.

Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for registration, followed by 7 p.m. dinner and show.

Starters

Swiss Cheese Gougeres

Baby Mix Salad Vinaigrette

Seafood Feuillette

Wine: Bokisch Albarino Estate Grown 2021

Main Course

Choice of:

Roast Prime Rib with au Jus

or

Salmon Moutarde

or

Breast of Chicken with Dill Sauce

Green Beans

Potatoes au Gratin

Wine: Amadeo Tempranillo 2014

Dessert

White Chocolate Mousse Charlotte

Coffee or Tea

Cost: $130 per person, all-inclusive ($25 for the show, $105 for dinner includes tax and tip), prepaid in advance.

Payment is non-refundable.

Tables seat 10 guests; bring your friends.

Make resercations at https://lechene.com/event/a-mothers-day-evening-of-enchantment-and-magic-at-le-chene-2/.

For more information visit https://lechene.com/event/.

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

lechene.com
