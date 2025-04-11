May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show

A Mother’s Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Join Le Chene French Cuisine for an evening hosted by Sharpo, a close-Up performer at the world famous Magic Castle, along with special guest star, top professional Magicians Darryl Charles, Charlie Mount and Katia Lopez.
Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for registration, followed by 7 p.m. dinner and show.
Starters
Swiss Cheese Gougeres
Baby Mix Salad Vinaigrette
Seafood Feuillette
Wine: Bokisch Albarino Estate Grown 2021
Main Course
Choice of:
Roast Prime Rib with au Jus
or
Salmon Moutarde
or
Breast of Chicken with Dill Sauce
Green Beans
Potatoes au Gratin
Wine: Amadeo Tempranillo 2014
Dessert
White Chocolate Mousse Charlotte
Coffee or Tea
Cost: $130 per person, all-inclusive ($25 for the show, $105 for dinner includes tax and tip), prepaid in advance.
Payment is non-refundable.
Tables seat 10 guests; bring your friends.
Make resercations at https://lechene.com/event/a-mothers-day-evening-of-enchantment-and-magic-at-le-chene-2/.
For more information visit https://lechene.com/event/.
Le Chene French Cuisine
12625 Sierra Highway,
Santa Clarita, CA 91390
lechene.com
