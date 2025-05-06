header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
| Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Valencia Town center Mothers day

Valencia Town Center will host a Mother’s Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Enjoy exclusive treats, pampering experiences and delightful surprises in honor of the moms in the community. Bring the whole family and make unforgettable memories.

Music.

Pampering station.

Flower bouquet station.

Complimentary treats and refreshments.

Kid-friendly crafts.

Retailer giveaways and raffles.

Instagram-worthy photo ops.

No RSVP required.

For more information visit the Valencia Town Center website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center

May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
FULL STORY...

May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk

May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
FULL STORY...

May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate

May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
FULL STORY...

June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition

June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita TAP card.
FULL STORY...

May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project

May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
In a proactive move to accelerate recovery for communities devastated by the January 2025 wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to implement a Pilot Self-Certification Program for residential rebuilds.
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program. This initiative aims to provide critical working capital (up to $75,000 per business) to help small businesses in unincorporated Altadena recover, rebuild and retain jobs in the community.
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita TAP card.
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sustained increase in clinical cases and elevated virus levels detected in local wastewater.
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Kindergarten through sixth grade students will enjoy Book Time at The Butte on Sundays during May at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at the SUSD District Office.
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Public Health Introduces Community Health Stations With Lifesaving Products
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched 51 Community Health Stations to provide residents with free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies.
Public Health Introduces Community Health Stations With Lifesaving Products
May 9: Sprouts Farmers Market Opens New Store in Canyon Country
Sprouts Farmers Market, recently named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year, will open a new store in Canyon County on Friday, May 9.
May 9: Sprouts Farmers Market Opens New Store in Canyon Country
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Lance Chavez.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
May 10: COC to Host SCV Book Festival
College of the Canyons will host the second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
May 10: COC to Host SCV Book Festival
May 17: Super Jazz at the Ranch
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
May 17: Super Jazz at the Ranch
May 6-8: Small Business Week Workshops
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting several webinar workshops May 6-8, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
May 6-8: Small Business Week Workshops
SCVNews.com