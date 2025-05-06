May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
|
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
|
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
|
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
|
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
|
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
|
In a proactive move to accelerate recovery for communities devastated by the January 2025 wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to implement a Pilot Self-Certification Program for residential rebuilds.
|
Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program. This initiative aims to provide critical working capital (up to $75,000 per business) to help small businesses in unincorporated Altadena recover, rebuild and retain jobs in the community.
|
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
|
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita TAP card.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sustained increase in clinical cases and elevated virus levels detected in local wastewater.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Kindergarten through sixth grade students will enjoy Book Time at The Butte on Sundays during May at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
|
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at the SUSD District Office.
|
1971
Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places
]
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched 51 Community Health Stations to provide residents with free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies.
|
Sprouts Farmers Market, recently named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year, will open a new store in Canyon County on Friday, May 9.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Lance Chavez.
|
College of the Canyons will host the second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
|
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting several webinar workshops May 6-8, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
