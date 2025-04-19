May 10: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center invites the community to a free Open House on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family-friendly event will offer a variety of engaging activities and educational opportunities for all ages.

Attendees can enjoy:

— Crafts and Games: Fun and interactive activities for children.

— Panning for “Fools” Gold: A hands-on experience exploring local history.

— Animal Presentations: Opportunities to learn about and observe native wildlife.

— Caricatures by Jill: Personalized artistic keepsakes.

— Displays by Local Nature Clubs and Organizations: Insights into regional environmental efforts.

— Native Plant Sale: A chance to purchase beautiful and sustainable plants.

— Gift Shop: Souvenirs and educational materials (electronic payment available.)

— Fender Guitar Raffle: A chance to win a fantastic prize.

— Food Trucks: A variety of delicious culinary options.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is dedicated to preserving and educating the public about the natural beauty and history of the Santa Clarita Valley. This Open House provides a unique opportunity to connect with nature and learn about the local ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to our annual Open House,” said Ron Kraus, Placerita Docent and Board of Directors Member. “This event is a wonderful way for families to enjoy a day outdoors, learn about our local environment, and support the Nature Center.”

Admission and parking are free.

Activities are subject to change. Overflow parking and a free shuttle service will be available.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Phone: (661) 259-7721

Website: www.placerita.org

About Placerita Canyon Nature Center:

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is a natural oasis in the Santa Clarita Valley, offering educational programs, hiking trails, and exhibits that showcase the region’s diverse flora and fauna. The center is committed to fostering environmental awareness and appreciation for the natural world.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...