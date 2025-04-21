May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park

Activated Events, the premier independent live events company, has announced the lineup for the return of Boots In The Park to Santa Clarita, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Central Park.

This one-day country music extravaganza will feature a headline performance by Old Dominion. Also performing are Nate Smith, Josh Ross, Mackenzie Porter, Noah Rinker and more.

Boots In The Park returns for its third year at Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350. Fans will enjoy an all-day country party with live performances, line dancing, food from local vendors, a selection of beverages, including craft beer and handmade cocktails and art installations.

“We’re excited to bring Boots In The Park back to Santa Clarita with an incredible lineup and full day of entertainment,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “This festival is about more than great country music, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate and create unforgettable memories.”

Old Dominion is a Grammy-nominated country band known for its catchy blend of contemporary country, rock and pop influences. With multiple chart-topping hits like “Break Up with Him”, “Snapback,” “Hotel Key” and “One Man Band” and a string of successful albums, they’ve established themselves as one of the most popular and innovative acts in modern country music. Nate Smith is known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. His breakout hits like “Wreckage” and “I Don’t Wanna Go to Heaven” have earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Current general admission tickets are at $99 with fees and taxes. For more information about Boots In The Park, including the full lineup, ticket details and more, visit bootsinthepark.com.

Boots In The Park is a traveling festival featuring world-class Country Artists. Fans enjoy an all-day country party with multiple artists, craft food, full bars, line dancing and art installations.

