May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, May 10, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include award of streetlight maintenance, landscape and Bouquet Canyon Trail to Central Park design contracts.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Both agendas can been seen below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...