May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance. By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
Award a three-year contract to Taft Electric Company to provide recurring streetlight maintenance services and as-needed services arising from emergencies and/or streetlight knockdown replacements, for a total contract amount not to exceed $1,800,000.
This project will provide a Class I off-street bike path beginning 400 feet east of Espuella Drive along the south side of the existing access road of the Bouquet Creek Channel and connecting to Central Park, continuing along the park, and ending at the traffic signal located at the main entrance to the park.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District for Measure A Funded Projects and Programs requires the City Council to authorize and approve the sharing of annual allocation funds by two study areas.
This item will update sections Chapter 11.37 (Peddlers, Sidewalk Vendors, and Solicitors), Chapter 14.02 (Definitions), and Chapter 14.06 (Parks and Public Places Rules and Regulations) of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, which are consistent with state law and deemed necessary for the preservation of Santa Clarita communities.
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 - May 29.
College of the Canyons freshman Brandon Whiting tossed seven strong innings and the Cougar lineup collected 16 hits — including a three-run home run from Mikey Kane — to overcome visiting Cerro Coso College 11-4 in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs Play-In Round on May 4 at Cougar Field.
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.
For the first time, students at California State University, Northridge are boldly going where no one has gone before, the CSU Venture Competition, a regional collaboration developed in part by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4.
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
