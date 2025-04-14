May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’

|
Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a Town Hall on Long COVID where public health experts and community partners
will answer questions on the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at the Arcade-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present "The Romantic Symphony" 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 14 to Saturday, April 19.
The second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master's University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team's first-ever GSAC Championship match.
2014
- "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story
]
1935
- Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story
]
1738
- Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story
]
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hear a request from BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC on amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed and to delay or eliminate the requirement for affordable senior housing.
Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has announced the largest gift in its 64-year history, a transformative $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.
The dark, ashy sediment appearing on Los Angeles-area beaches does not appear to contain chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.
A Mother's Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs.
