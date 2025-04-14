header image

2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
| Monday, Apr 14, 2025
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Romantic Symphony cropped

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “The Romantic Symphony” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Prepare for a unforgettable evening of passion, grandeur and musical mastery. Experience the sweeping emotions of Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2, the fiery energy of Borodin’s Overture from Prince Igor and the profound love and tragedy of Wagner’s Prelude and Isolde’s Liebestod. This concert will take all on a journey through some of the most dramatic and powerful works in the orchestral repertoire.

Tickets for the event range from $10-$20.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org/event-details-registration/the-romantic-symphony.

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Romantic Symphony
