May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

This program will transport audiences through the sweeping emotions of the Romantic era, featuring Richard Wagner’s “Prelude” and “Isolde’s Liebestod” from Tristan und Isolde and Alexander Borodin’s “Overture” from Prince Igor. The final piece will spring the audience into the Modernism era with the lush and soaring Symphony No. 2 “Romantic”, the most well-known work by Howard Hanson, which was used in the final scene and end credits in the 1979 Ridley Scott film Alien.

This performance marks a poignant milestone, it will be the final concert conducted by the remarkable Dr. Brian Stone. From the very beginning, Dr. Stone has poured his passion and artistry into this orchestra, nurturing it, guiding it and ultimately shaping Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra into the vibrant and accomplished group it is today.

While his presence on the podium will be missed, Maestro Stone’s invaluable expertise will continue to guide as he transitions to the role of Artistic Director. In this capacity, he will develop the programming audiences have come to expect.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this evening offers the perfect opportunity to treat mom or the special woman in your life to an elegant and enriching night out. Let the romance of the music speak to the heart.

Tickets start at only $10 and are available at www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org.

