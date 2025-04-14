May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC

The Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

The College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This event aims to bring the family and community back to reading. The event will feature a variety of local authors, educational workshops and entertainment for the whole family.

