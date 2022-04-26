May 10: SCV Water Hosts Virtual Drought Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a Virtual Drought Forum on Tuesday May 10 at 6 p.m. The event will highlight key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.

“SCV Water and the rest of California is facing a serious multi-year drought and there is no end in sight,” said SCV Water’s Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “Our current water saving efforts are falling short of our conservation goals. This event will help our community learn more about severe drought impacts, what our agency is doing in response, and how small changes can add up to big water savings.”

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. Attendees are requested to register by May 10 at noon. Community members who are unable to attend the live virtual event can view it afterwards by visiting Drought Ready SCV.

During this virtual event, SCV Water’s leadership team will answer questions from attendees, as

well as share key information, including:

— 4-1-1 on statewide and regional extreme drought conditions and forecast

— How SCV Water plans for water supply in wet and dry years

— What we can do together to save water

For more information and resources visit Drought Ready SCV.

To register for the event, visit Virtual Drought Forum.

SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers in the SCV. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

