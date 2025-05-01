header image

1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
| Thursday, May 1, 2025
Stop the Stigma

Mental Health Hook Up will host “Stop the Stigma,” a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus is located at 23803 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Free parking at event.

Hear from mental health advocates, professionals and individuals with lived experience.

Engage in discussions on mental health, self-care and available resources.

Connect with local organizations offering mental health support and services.

Enjoy music, food and a welcoming space for all.

For more information and reserve a spot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stop-the-stigma-scv-2025-tickets-1242550585249?aff=oddtdtcreator

Stop the Stigma flyer
