May 10: Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Golf Classic Golf Ball Drop
| Friday, Apr 4, 2025
Golf ball drop crop

The 52nd Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Golf Classic will host a $20 per ball Helicopter Golf Ball Drop at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 at Valencia Country Club.

The Helicopter Ball Drop is your chance to win up to $50,000, and you don’t need to be present to win.

In memory of Wayne Spears, a helicopter will hover over the greens, releasing 1,800 golf balls toward a target hole.

Grand Prize of $50,000 awarded if one of the 10 closest balls match a pre-selected winning number provided by the grand prize insurance company (insured prize).

A $2,000 First Prize will be awarded to the numbered ball closest to the pin (guaranteed prize).

Second Prize of $500 awarded to the next closest ball (guaranteed prize).

To participate, purchase a golf ball for $20. The event is limited to only 1,800 balls.

Funds raised will benefit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Services.

Call (661) 200-1205 to purchase your balls for the ball drop.

Winner must claim prize no later than June 9.

Winner must be 18 years of age on or before date of ball drop.

In the event a non-sold ball wins the grand prize, the cash award will go to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation is a non-profit, tax exempt organization under the 501(c)3 Internal Revenue code. The Tax I.D. number is 95-3849903.
