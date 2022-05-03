May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House

A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The open-house format will allow residents to drop in at any time to see the design for the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park, which is scheduled to begin construction in the fall of 2022. During the open house, an updated design will be shared that incorporates the comments, feedback and voting results gathered from the city’s public outreach meeting that was held on March 1, 2022.

City staff and the project consultant will be available to answer questions regarding the features in the updated design, which include inclusive play elements, accessible connections to existing facilities, a shaded play area, an outdoor community fitness area and a Bankshot Playcourt, which offers basketball hoops at varying heights with non-conventionally angled backboards. This project will replace the existing 5,200 square-foot play area with a new inclusive play area that measures approximately 15,800 square feet.

Inclusive playgrounds provide meaningful play opportunities and make a fundamental statement about how communities value the experiences of people of all ages and abilities. This project will construct an enjoyable outdoor play environment that provides physical and social inclusion for all.

For more information about the West Creek Park inclusive play area, contact Elena Galvez at (661) 255-4911 or egalvez@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...