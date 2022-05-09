May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.

The University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, 91355.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

–Public: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

–Public comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items not on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

–Written public comment: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

–The District will no longer read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to the board before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

–Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three minutes per subject and the total time per subject to 20 minutes.

–Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

–Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

The meeting will also be available for virtual viewing:

WEBINAR ID: 925-6941-0405

Live stream copy and paste Link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/92569410405

View the agenda [here].

