1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Bike to Work Challenge
| Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Water drop


Join the City of Santa Clarita in celebrating the 21st  annual Bike to Work Challenge.

Businesses and their employees are encouraged to participate in the week-long challenge May 12, through May 16, with pit stops available on May 15 only.

This challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses, and cyclists within the community, to encourage an alternative method of transportation supporting a “no-pollute commute”.

Interested businesses must designate a lead rider, or point of contact, to complete the Business Registration Form on GreenSantaClarita.com. In addition, employees or individual riders should complete an Individual Rider Registration Form. Registered businesses that have the most participation in their size category can win a free meal to a local restaurant of their choice and all individually registered riders will be entered into a raffle for prizes like a brand new 2025 Movo Zero bicycle donated by KHS.

All participants are encouraged to visit our pit stops on Thursday, May 15 from 7 to 9 a.m.  The following pit stops will offer snacks and giveaway items. In addition, the City Hall location will have coffee provided by Honu Coffee in Newhall.

1.Camp Plenty – Just off of Soledad Canyon Rd., next to CVS (hosted by Bicycle John’s)

2.Bouquet Junction – Corner of Bouquet Canyon Rd. and Valencia Blvd. (hosted by InCycle)

3.South Fork Trail – Newhall Ave. and 16th St. (hosted by Trek Bikes)

4.City Hall – 23920 Valencia Blvd. (hosted by the city of Santa Clarita)

5.City Public Works Yard – 25663 Avenue Stanford (hosted by the city of Santa Clarita)

downloadable and printable flyer that includes all pit stops is available on our website to share with your business, family and friends! For questions about the Bike to Work Challenge, please contact Environmental Services at (661) 286-4098 or ENVIRONMENT@santa-clarita.com. We look forward to seeing you on the trails!
