May 12: Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home

The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Training topics include: Accounting/Budget, Managing a Business, Risk Management

Have you always wanted to start a food business from home but didn’t know where to begin?

Did you know certain foods are NOT allowed to be prepared at home and require a commercial kitchen?

This webinar will walk you through the authorized foods you can make at home as well as how to navigate the paperwork needed to start your cottage food business.

We’ve put together the 5 steps needed to get your home-based food business up and running.

