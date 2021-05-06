header image

1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
| Thursday, May 6, 2021
SCV Water

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. The call-in information is listed below.

Note: This is teleconference only. There is no physical location for the meeting.

Click [here] to view the full agenda online.

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-(833)-568 8864, Webinar ID: 160 563 4012 or Zoom Webinar by clicking on the link https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1605634012 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or Zoom Webinar link above. Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to cfowler@scvwa.org or mailed to Cheryl Fowler, Management Analyst II, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play
The California Interscholastic Federation has renewed a multi-year agreement with GoFan as the official digital ticketing partner to provide touchless, digital ticketing solutions to high schools and state-wide post season play across California.
CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
The County of Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has distributed 23 million units of free PPE through its joint effort with PPE Unite to protect 433,000 employees at small businesses across the County.
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
The Santa Clarita City Council convened Tuesday evening to hear an overview of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
This summer Mission Opera is happy to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act on June 5, 6, 12, and 13, in Santa Clarita.
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 21 new deaths and 287 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with Santa Clarita cases totaling 27,744.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.  
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
For the second time since his arrest, Michelle Dorsey’s estranged husband — who is accused of having killed his wife in her Saugus home last month — had a continuation of his arraignment.  
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra's spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
The California Highway Patrol is reminding cyclists and motorists to share the road and remember traffic safety saves lives during this years National Bicycle Safety month all May.
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed a new addition to their leadership staff, bringing more than 30 years of medical experience to the hospital. 
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is once again hosting their monthly free catalytic converter etching event, adding more dates and locations to have a converter etched. 
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
The annual Bike to Work challenge is once again rolling into town for a week long going green challenge, starting next week. The challenge will begin Monday May 10 and go through Friday May 14. 
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event. 
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
