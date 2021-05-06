May 12: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. The call-in information is listed below.

Note: This is teleconference only. There is no physical location for the meeting.

Click here to view the full agenda online.

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-(833)-568 8864, Webinar ID: 160 563 4012 or Zoom Webinar by clicking on the link https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1605634012 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or Zoom Webinar link above. Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to cfowler@scvwa.org or mailed to Cheryl Fowler, Management Analyst II, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

