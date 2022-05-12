May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 12, 2022

By California Institute of the Arts

The California Institute of the Arts 2002 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic CalArts did not hold in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020 or 2021.

The President’s Reception will be held at 4 p.m. Family and friends of the graduating class are invited to come meet with President Ravi Rajan prior to the Graduation Ceremony. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. The reception will be held 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the CalArts Main Gallery. The reception is open to graduates, guests, faculty and staff.

The Graduation Procession begins promptly at 6 p.m. in the Graduation Courtyard.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Graduation Ceremony, light refreshments will be served in the main gallery. Live musical entertainment will accompany the festivities.

The high on Friday in Valencia is expected to be 93. Bring water and sunscreen. Bring a sweater, it may get chilly after the sun goes down.

There will be parking on campus and shuttles to a nearby parking lot. If you’re staying near campus, ride-sharing services are encouraged.

There will be chairs set up for attendees on a first come first serve basis. If seats run out, guests can sit in the grassy knolls overlooking Graduation Courtyard. Blankets, low-back lawn chairs and picnics are allowed. Blankets will also be for sale at the pop-up CalArts store.

For more information visit CalArts Graduation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...