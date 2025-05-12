May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building, The Hartwell, in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

The regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Other items on the agenda include:

A public hearing will be held regarding the Consolidated Fire Protection District developer fees pay for the cost of fire stations, related fire protection improvements, and fire apparatuses. The resolution would adjust developer fees by $0.0534 per square foot for fire protection facilities in keeping with the latest Los Angeles County Development Fee Schedule adopted by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and required under the Developer Fee Detailed Fire Station Plan.

The city council will receive a presentation on the First Responder Tribute Project, sharing the proposed location and approach to honor Santa Clarita’s first responders.

A special, closed session of the city council will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall. The meeting will discuss anticipated litigation and include a conference with labor negotiators.

View the full agendas for both meetings below: