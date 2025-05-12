May 13: City Council to Continue Public Hearing on OTN Project

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 13 at City Hall to continue a public hearing regarding a request for a new five-story mixed-use building, The Hartwell, in Old Town Newhall with 78 housing units and approximately 5,200 square-feet of commercial space to be built on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
The regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Other items on the agenda include:
A public hearing will be held regarding the Consolidated Fire Protection District developer fees pay for the cost of fire stations, related fire protection improvements, and fire apparatuses. The resolution would adjust developer fees by $0.0534 per square foot for fire protection facilities in keeping with the latest Los Angeles County Development Fee Schedule adopted by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and required under the Developer Fee Detailed Fire Station Plan.
The city council will receive a presentation on the First Responder Tribute Project, sharing the proposed location and approach to honor Santa Clarita’s first responders.
A special, closed session of the city council will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall. The meeting will discuss anticipated litigation and include a conference with labor negotiators.
View the full agendas for both meetings below:
City Council Special Meeting 5/13/2025 5:15 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
College of the Canyons stormed out to an eight-stroke lead on day one of the 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, Calif. on Sunday, May 11, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus carding six birdies to lead the individual field.
With NAIA track & field nationals coming in less than two weeks, The Master's University men's and women's teams are hitting their stride at the right moment. The Mustangs competed at the Franson Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, in Azusa, with multiple school records going down.
The Master's men's golf team has been given the opportunity to go after the university's third national championship of the year after being given an at-large berth for the NAIA National Championships to be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
