May 13: Deadline for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Nominations

The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.

Nonprofit organizations in the SCV are being asked to nominate a shining star for the past year, 2021-2022. The nominee should be someone who did something outstanding to promote, elevate or enthuse your organization. This is not a lifetime achievement award. Nominees can be a new member that had a spectacular idea for fund raising, community involvement or brought in new members. Someone Cheri would love. Only one nominee per organization.

The nomination application can be found here.

The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Luncheon will be held June 12, 2022 at the Valencia Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Tickets are $75 now, $90 After May 31.

Individual nominees and nonprofits will be recognized at the event. Awardees choice of nonprofit will receive funds from SIGSCV.

To purchase tickets click here.

