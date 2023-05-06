header image

May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
| Friday, May 5, 2023

OH Flyer 2023 Rev Mar 24 jpg copyThe annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Open House will feature a special raffle for two different Fender guitars. Each raffle will require a separate ticket. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased this weekend, May 6 and May 7 and at the Open House at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Gift Shop. You do not have to be present to win. All proceeds will be used toward animal care at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

The raffle drawings will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 1:45 p.m.

Raffle No. 1 features a Fender 40th Anniversary Stratocaster. Gold Edition. MSRP $599.

Raffle No. 2 features a Fender Paramount PS-220E Parlor Acoustic. Solid mahogany with Fishman pickup. MSRP $829.99.

The Open House will feature:

–Free Admission

–Free Parking

–Family Walks

–Crafts & Games

–Panning for “Fools” Gold

–Animal Presentations

–Caricatures by Jill

–Displays by Local Nature Clubs and Organizations

–Gift Shop (electronic payment available)

–Native Plant Sale

Bring a lunch and enjoy the picnic grounds. Activities subject to change. Overflow parking and free shuttle available.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-7721

www.placerita.org

Guitar Raffle 2023 pdf
