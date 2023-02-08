May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk

The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate inspired treats at participating businesses.

Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundations. Tickets are $20 each and sales will be limited to 400.

For more event information or to purchase your tickets, please visit the SCV Education Foundation website.

Be part of the fun! The SCV Education Foundation is looking for a Presenting Sponsor, Chocolicious Sponsors and Chocolatier Sponsors. This is a great opportunity to support the SCV Education Foundation, visit Old Town Newhall businesses and be part of a new, decadent event.

Businesses not in the Old Town Newhall area wishing to participate can be partnered with a business in the Old Town Newhall area. Current Chocolatier Sponsors include Jill’s Cake Creations (sharing their treats from the KHTS Radio location), Rocket Fizz, Eat Real Cafe, Planet Soccer, Heavenly Honey by Faith and Maison on Main.

The SCV Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Radio and SCVTV are participating media sponsors.

“Santa Clarita’s nonprofits hosts some amazing events, but none of them showcase chocolate. Santa Clarita is long overdue for a chocolate event! What a great way to support the literacy programs the foundation provides to all 5 local public-districts while supporting local small businesses, too,” said Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director of the SCV Education Foundation.

“I am thrilled for Eat Real Cafe to be part of the SCV Education Foundation’s Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk. We have just opened our third location on Main Street and we’re excited for the community to visit us here. We will be providing delicious fresh baked chocolate chip scones at the event,” said Tatiana Choa, Eat Real Café owner.

For more information about being a sponsor, chocolatier or a volunteer, please contact Cyndi Kleinfeld at coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org or (661)305-9394.

