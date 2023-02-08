header image

1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year
Signal Century
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
| Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023
_Sweet+Side+of+Educati

The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate inspired treats at participating businesses.

Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundations. Tickets are $20 each and sales will be limited to 400.

For more event information or to purchase your tickets, please visit the SCV Education Foundation website.

Be part of the fun! The SCV Education Foundation is looking for a Presenting Sponsor, Chocolicious Sponsors and Chocolatier Sponsors. This is a great opportunity to support the SCV Education Foundation, visit Old Town Newhall businesses and be part of a new, decadent event.

Businesses not in the Old Town Newhall area wishing to participate can be partnered with a business in the Old Town Newhall area. Current Chocolatier Sponsors include Jill’s Cake Creations (sharing their treats from the KHTS Radio location), Rocket Fizz, Eat Real Cafe, Planet Soccer, Heavenly Honey by Faith and Maison on Main.

The SCV Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Radio and SCVTV are participating media sponsors.

“Santa Clarita’s nonprofits hosts some amazing events, but none of them showcase chocolate. Santa Clarita is long overdue for a chocolate event! What a great way to support the literacy programs the foundation provides to all 5 local public-districts while supporting local small businesses, too,” said Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director of the SCV Education Foundation.

“I am thrilled for Eat Real Cafe to be part of the SCV Education Foundation’s Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk. We have just opened our third location on Main Street and we’re excited for the community to visit us here. We will be providing delicious fresh baked chocolate chip scones at the event,” said Tatiana Choa, Eat Real Café owner.

For more information about being a sponsor, chocolatier or a volunteer, please contact Cyndi Kleinfeld at coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org or (661)305-9394.

Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year

Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year.
FULL STORY...

After Three-Year Hiatus, St. Francis Dam Tour Returns

After Three-Year Hiatus, St. Francis Dam Tour Returns
Monday, Feb 6, 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Blue Star Ranch Seeking to Expand Therapy Team

Blue Star Ranch Seeking to Expand Therapy Team
Monday, Feb 6, 2023
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting post-combat veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, is looking for another therapy team to join its ranks.
FULL STORY...

Carousel Ranch ‘Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses’ Campaign

Carousel Ranch ‘Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses’ Campaign
Friday, Feb 3, 2023
Carousel Ranch, a place where children with special needs discover and experience some of their greatest achievements through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs will celebrate its 26th anniversary this year.
FULL STORY...
