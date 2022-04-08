May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund

California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater, known as REDCAT, the downtown center for contemporary arts at 631 West 2nd St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
The CalArts Gala at REDCAT will feature the following program highlights:
2022 Honorary Degree Recipients: Esperanza Spalding, Charles Lloyd and Wayne Shorter.
Distinguished Alumnx Award Recipients: Lauren Halsey (Art BFA 2012) and Jorge Gutierrez (Film/Video BFA 2097; MFA 2000)
Featured Toasts for Exceptional Service to CalArts: Tim Disney, Board Chair (2014-present) and Tom Lawson, Dean of the School of Art (1991-2021)
All of the net proceeds, 100%, from the CalArts Gala will be used to provide scholarship support for current and future students.
The doors to the Gala will open at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and then by the event program at 7:45 p.m.
The evening includes:
50+50: A Creative Century from Chouinard to CalArts, alumnx artist-led exhibition that is generating critical support for students.
An awards program honoring outgoing Board of Trustees Chair Tim Disney, Emeritus Dean of the School of Art Tom Lawson, and Distinguished Alumnx of the Year, Jorge Gutierrez and Lauren Halsey.
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness, has earned bipartisan support and passed unanimously 5-0 out of the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance.
Ahead of a project to address needed pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 19, or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday, April 20.
College of the Canyons had its 2022 season come to an end on another history-making day, as the No. 4 seed Cougars dropped their first playoff match in program history, falling 6-3 to visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday.
Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.
