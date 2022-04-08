May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund

California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater, known as REDCAT, the downtown center for contemporary arts at 631 West 2nd St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The CalArts Gala at REDCAT will feature the following program highlights:

2022 Honorary Degree Recipients: Esperanza Spalding, Charles Lloyd and Wayne Shorter.

Distinguished Alumnx Award Recipients: Lauren Halsey (Art BFA 2012) and Jorge Gutierrez (Film/Video BFA 2097; MFA 2000)

Featured Toasts for Exceptional Service to CalArts: Tim Disney, Board Chair (2014-present) and Tom Lawson, Dean of the School of Art (1991-2021)

All of the net proceeds, 100%, from the CalArts Gala will be used to provide scholarship support for current and future students.

The doors to the Gala will open at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and then by the event program at 7:45 p.m.

The evening includes:

50+50: A Creative Century from Chouinard to CalArts, alumnx artist-led exhibition that is generating critical support for students.

An awards program honoring outgoing Board of Trustees Chair Tim Disney, Emeritus Dean of the School of Art Tom Lawson, and Distinguished Alumnx of the Year, Jorge Gutierrez and Lauren Halsey.

For more information contact us at calartsgala@calarts.edu.

You can also learn more about the Gala at CalArts Gala.

