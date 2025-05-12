May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of two productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 12 to Saturday, May 17.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons stormed out to an eight-stroke lead on day one of the 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, Calif. on Sunday, May 11, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus carding six birdies to lead the individual field.
With NAIA track & field nationals coming in less than two weeks, The Master's University men's and women's teams are hitting their stride at the right moment. The Mustangs competed at the Franson Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, in Azusa, with multiple school records going down.
The Master's men's golf team has been given the opportunity to go after the university's third national championship of the year after being given an at-large berth for the NAIA National Championships to be played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
1958
Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon
]
Dr. X.X. Skip Newhall, 87, died Sunday, May 4. A long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall was the great-great grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall.
1920
Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge
]
1877
Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others
]
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.
College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.
1990
Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch
]
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
A Better World Running will host the Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
