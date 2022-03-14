May 14: Family Promise Hosting Inaugural Gala

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host its first gala on Saturday, May 14, to commemorate a special evening of Building Hope, Celebrating Community! The gala will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The evening’s honorees are Terry and Larry Comp, founders of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, and Sadie and Lance Williams of Williams Homes, in recognition of their commitment and profound impact on the lives of the families and children the agency serves, and years of building hope in our community.

“For over 11 years, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has served as the leading nonprofit provider for families facing homelessness in our community,” said Laurie Ender, the past board president. “Since we opened in June 2011, Family Promise has maintained a proud and proven track record of providing innovative program models focused on keeping families in crisis together, as they learn strategies that will help them remain stably housed into the future and building a path of hope.”

The gala will celebrate community leaders and their dedication to strengthening the foundations of families in crisis, as well as a look to the future with the construction of the Building Hope: Our Family Promise Resource Center and Transitional Homes. The community will join together for an evening of recognition and fundraising, to further the agency’s vital mission to prevent and end family homelessness.

“Proceeds from the gala will directly benefit the Building Hope: Our Family Promise Resource Center and Transitional Homes which will provide housing and case management support to homeless working families and those at-risk of becoming homeless,” said Lance O’Keefe, the board president.

“We have raised $953,277 in received and committed pledges and donations,” said Dr. Roché Vermaak, executive director of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley. “We need to raise a further $846,723 to fund the build. Williams Homes will soon break ground to build the first affordable housing for homeless families. Every time that you drive along Newhall Ave, you will see hope rise, and a bright new future for families who are struggling to find affordable housing.”

Sponsorships are available at https://familypromisescv.redpodium.com/building-hope-gala-2022-sponsorship.

Singles and couples tickets available at https://familypromisescv.redpodium.com/building-hope-gala-2022-tickets.

For additional information about the Building Hope, Celebrating Community Gala!, please visit www.familypromisescv.org or contact Dr. Roché Vermaak at contact@familypromisescv.org.

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area by meeting their immediate needs for shelter and meals, while providing comprehensive support and case management services. Visit www.familypromisescv.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...