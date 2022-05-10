May 14: Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape Class

Even though the mega-drought is here, you can still effectively irrigate your landscape.

Join the free virtual gardening class, Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape, on Sat., May 14, at 9 a.m.

This class focuses on drip irrigation, its uses, components, and how to install a drip system in your landscape. For many, landscape irrigation can seem tricky, but it doesn’t have to be.

Register to learn why switching to a more sustainable way to irrigate your landscape is water-wise and accessible from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

“Irrigation basics emphasizes irrigation system anatomy, troubleshooting, and efficiency,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “It has never been more important than now, with the persistent drought, to ensure that water being used to irrigate the landscape is used efficiently.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question and answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape class or to view our 2022 class schedule, visit the website.

