May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild

“Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical” (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.

The show is directed by CTG Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston.

“One of the best forms of catharsis is laughter which brings us to the point of this show,” Boydston said. “Yes, it is homage to the great William Shakespeare and the development of a new kind of theater, the musical, but first and foremost, it is a comedy. I thought that this would be a very good time for some laughter with all of the actual tragedy that we have seen recently; laughter would be the best medicine.”

Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, “Something Rotten” was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving a 2015 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. The show also received a number of 2015 Tony nominations including: Best Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre, Best Book of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

“Something Rotten” features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each given his or her own special moment in the show to shine. Throughout its Broadway run, the musical received a show-stopping standing ovation from audiences.

Tickets can be reserved online at Canyon Theatre Guild or by calling the Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.

Newhall, CA 91321

